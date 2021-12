The Apple smart Keyboard Folio is compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd Gen + 4th Gen) as well as the iPad air (4th Gen), and you can get one for $99 shipped (in stock soon – order now to lock in price), today only, originally $179. Even lighter than the new Magic Keyboard, the Smart Keyboard Folio was designed to deliver an exceptionally comfortable typing experience on a keyboard wherever you may be. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO