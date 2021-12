This list will not be THAT surprising. I'm going to tell you straight up that my year was dominated by Greta Van Fleet, The Offspring, and Weezer. My tastes vary from year to year, and yours probably do, too. Looking at my list, it wasn't that hard of a rockin' year. I'm still a big fan of Slipknot (in my truck's CD player right now), Korn and Mudvayne, as well as off-the-beaten-path bands like The Bloody Hammers. Truth be told, much of my 2021 listening was dominated by the 2020 album The Symbol Remains by my teenage favorites (and first concert) Blue Oyster Cut.

