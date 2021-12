The townwide survey in Charlestown was initiated to identify the current level of residents’ satisfaction with all aspects of town government and local amenities. Previously, the town was relying on responses to a recreation survey taken almost two decades ago. This new survey expanded the information available to town administrators and elected officials to include a more global assessment of aspects of life in Charlestown. Information from the survey can be used for planning decisions for the near term. Guidelines promulgated by the American Planning Association encourage updating town plans on a regular cycle. Charlestown now has sufficient information to address the near-term satisfaction of its residents.

CHARLESTOWN, RI ・ 7 DAYS AGO