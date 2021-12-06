ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Myanmar's Suu Kyi gets 4 years in further blow to democracy

By GRANT PECK Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK — Aung San Suu Kyi, the civilian leader of Myanmar who was ousted in a de facto coup this year, was convicted of incitement and another charge Monday and sentenced to four years in prison — in a trial widely criticized as a further effort by the country's military rulers...

