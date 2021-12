Fortnite is known for its major events like finales, concerts and competitions. Chapter 2 Season 8 ended with a bang—or a flip—and I’ve been immersed in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 since they first let us drop onto the brand-new (ish) island yesterday morning. The Battle Royale game was setting records yesterday, even putting players looking to dive in into a queue, which I haven’t experienced since my days with World of Warcraft. To say this chapter was highly anticipated would be an understatement, but does it live up to the hype?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO