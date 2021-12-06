‘Boxing Day’: Review

Warners goes wide with Aml Ameen’s all-Black festive romcom. Dir. Aml Ameen. UK. 2021. 110 mins. ‘Tis the season to be jolly stressed out by family, and Aml Ameen taps into this sensation for his warm romantic comedy with a transatlantic twist that is set against the backdrop of London’s British-Caribbean...
The daily lives of complicated characters, women trying to break free from what binds them, inhabit the films of Andrea Arnold. Now to Red Road’s Jackie, played by Kate Dickie, Katie Jarvis’s Mia in Fish Tank, Kaya Scodelario’s Cathy in Wuthering Heights and Sasha Lane’s Star in American Honey, Arnold has added Luma, a dairy cow who lived and died on a farm in southern England and whose quotidian existence the director filmed over four years for what became her first documentary, Cow.
Aml Ameen’s romantic comedy Boxing Day heads the new titles at the UK-Ireland box office, as one of six Christmas-themed releases this weekend. Released in 439 sites through Warner Bros, Boxing Day is inspired by Ameen’s own experiences, and follows a UK author who returns home from Los Angeles to introduce his US fiancée to his eccentric British-Caribbean family at Christmas.
Dir: Aml Ameen. Starring: Aml Ameen, Aja Naomi King, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Yasmin Monet Prince. 12A, 110 minutes.For a good number of Brits, the idea of a romantic comedy set on Boxing Day feels like a miserable endeavour. Who wants to flirt with a mouth full of turkey sandwich, or elbow the love of their life out the way for a discounted PS5? But Aml Ameen, a first-time director already known for his performances in I May Destroy You and Sense8, has drawn from his own family traditions, rooted in the Caribbean viewpoint that the day should be...
French mini-major Pathé is keen to be recognised for fully financing awards hopeful Coda, as the theatrically focused company emerges from a period of pragmatism working with the streamers. Ardavan Safaee, president of Pathé Films, is sitting in a bar near London’s St Pancras train station ahead of a Friday...
Sundance Film Festival: London has hired film journalist and moderator Wendy Mitchell as producer for its 2022 edition, which will take place at Picturehouse Central from June 9-12, 2022. Mitchell will run the seventh edition of the festival, which plays international and UK premieres that have played at Sundance Film...
Lisa Davina Phillip believes that 'Boxing Day' is a "timely" film. The actress plays Auntie Valrie in the new festive flick that is notable for its all-black cast – which includes Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her acting debut – and feels that the project is particularly relevant amid the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Jeymes Samuel finally unleashed his ambitious debut feature some 15 years after conceiving the idea, shining a light on the Black settlers that Hollywood westerns forgot. For his feature-film debut, Jeymes Samuel set himself an almighty task. The Londoner, best known as musician The Bullitts, decided he wanted to make an 1890s-set American western, with a majority Black cast and an immense budget, which he would direct and co-write, while also being a writer/producer on the soundtrack.
Junoon (literally ‘madness’) is one of the Saudi features being showcased in the inaugural edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival this week, It is the directorial debut of brothers Maan and Yaser Binabdulrahman - known as Maan and Yaser B - and is premiering in the New Saudi/ New Cinema showcase.
Aleem Khan’s feature directing debut After Love won six awards at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs), which took place tonight (December 5) in London. After Love won best British independent film, with Khan taking home three prizes: best director, best debut director and best screenplay. Khan was named a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2015 and his 2014 short Three Brothers received a Bafta nomination.
See-Saw Films joint managing directors Emile Sherman and Iain Canning have appointed Liz Watts head of film and television, Australia. Effective December 14, Watts will oversee development and production on all film and television projects out of See-Saw’s Australian office, including for its joint venture Picking Scabs with writer Sam Strauss. She reports to Sherman and Canning as well as See-Saw’s UK-based creative director Helen Gregory.
The world premiere of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s action sci-fi Everything Everywhere All At Once. Yeoh plays an exhausted Chinese American woman who cannot seem to finish her taxes and gets sucked into an adventure in the multiverse. The ensemble cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Two of the directors in the international Oscar race – Juho Kuosmanen of Finnish entry Compartment No. 6 and Khadar Ayderus Ahmed of The Gravedigger’s Wife, Somalia’s first ever submission – have collaborated on the Finnish short-form episodic series Zone B, which will have its world premiere at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 9.
Rank Film (Distributor) Three-day gross (Dec 3-5) Total gross to date Week. (Piece Of Magic Entertainment) £707,381 £707,381 1. Holdovers dominated at this weekend’s UK-Ireland box office, with Aml Ameen’s Boxing Day missing out on breaking into the top five, but leading the new releases for movies. Filmed concert Christmas With André is the only new addition to the top five.
All-female anthology takes a sparky driver’s seat approach to life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dirs. Sara Mesfer, Fatima Al Banawi, Jawaher Alamri, Hind Al Farhad, Noor Alameer. Saudi Arabia. 2021. 70 mins. A warm welcome into a world of Arab women, the Saudi Arabia-based and -backed Becoming is...
Ely Dagher’s striking first feature is a poetic look at a woman who returns home, finding a city she no longer recognises. Dir/scr: Ely Dagher. France/Lebanon/Belgium/US/Qatar 2021. 116 mins. The Sea Ahead was written and shot before the massive chemical explosion which ripped through downtown Beirut in August 2020,...
After a groundbreaking career on stage, Kathryn Hunter is turning heads on screen by playing all three of Shakespeare’s witches in The Tragedy Of Macbeth. The actress talks crows, crutches and Covid. Macbeth, Shakespeare’s dark tragedy of ambition, regicide and madness, has a reputation for being his unluckiest play...
UK director Prano Bailey-Bond is one of 36 emerging talents from the fields film, TV and games sectors chosen for the 2021 edition of Bafta Breakthrough. Censor director Bailey-Bond, who was a Screen Star of Tomorrow in 2018, has been selected alongside Helen Jones, who produced the psychological horror, which was Bailey-Bond’s debut feature. They are among the 24 UK talents to make this year’s list.
Writer-director Nejib Belkadhi stars as a man battling mental illness in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. Dir/scr: Nejib Belkadhi. Tunisia. 2021. 95 mins. A film shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, about the Covid-19 lockdown, Nejib Belkadhi’s Communion may touch a nerve with audience members who chafed against the enforced proximity and lack of freedoms of the pandemic’s early stages. Belkadhi stars in as well as directs the film, playing Kais, a Tunisian man whose existing psychiatric illness deteriorates markedly as the lockdown progresses. It doesn’t help that he is without work, his days vacant and open to the unhealthy thoughts which start to crowd in, while his wife, Sara (Souhir Ben Amara) is busy and useful, providing support to marginalised communities in the city. Although a little strident in its approach, the film tackles important issues: domestic violence and the disastrous impact of the pandemic on mental health.
Studiocanal and Working Title have revealed a first look from “Elizabeth” director Shekhar Kapur’s upcoming cross-cultural British romantic comedy “What’s Love Got to Do with It?”
The image features stars Lily James (“Rebecca,” the upcoming “Pam & Tommy”) and Shazad Latif (“Star Trek: Discovery”), who will be seen as Captain Nemo in upcoming Disney Plus series “Nautilus.”
The cast also includes Oscar-winner Emma Thompson (“Last Christmas”), Pakistani star Sajal Aly (“Mom”), Indian veteran Shabana Azmi (“The Empire”), Asim Chaudhry (“People Just Do Nothing”), Mim Shaikh (“Freehold”), Jeff Mirza (“Eternals”), Iman Boujelouah (“Kal & Cambridge), Mariam Haque (“Finding Alice”) and Sindhu Vee (“Starstruck).
Writer/director Bassel Ghandour offers a unique contemporary look at Jordanian society in The Alleys, which is showing at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF). Set in the claustrophic East Amman neighborhood of Jabal al Natheef, it follows a young couple who are blackmailed about their forbidden relationship, with gossip and gangsters only making matters worse.
