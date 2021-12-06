‘Boxing Day’: Review

Writer-director Nejib Belkadhi stars as a man battling mental illness in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. Dir/scr: Nejib Belkadhi. Tunisia. 2021. 95 mins. A film shot during the Covid-19 lockdown, about the Covid-19 lockdown, Nejib Belkadhi’s Communion may touch a nerve with audience members who chafed against the enforced proximity and lack of freedoms of the pandemic’s early stages. Belkadhi stars in as well as directs the film, playing Kais, a Tunisian man whose existing psychiatric illness deteriorates markedly as the lockdown progresses. It doesn’t help that he is without work, his days vacant and open to the unhealthy thoughts which start to crowd in, while his wife, Sara (Souhir Ben Amara) is busy and useful, providing support to marginalised communities in the city. Although a little strident in its approach, the film tackles important issues: domestic violence and the disastrous impact of the pandemic on mental health.

