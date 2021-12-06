My CAHNR Experience: Shawn Re, Overcoming the Application Obstacle

Take a deep breath. Maybe one more. I inhale through my nose and try to exhale through my mouth but it’s closer to air squeezing out from in between my teeth. I glare hard at my computer screen and my fingers tremble across the keyboard on whether I should press “enter,” to see the results of my graduate school application. After pacing the room a few more times, I finally gathered the courage to open the browser and find out that I’d been accepted into the program of my choice. But instead of hollering and throwing pillows across the room, a deep and heavy sigh escapes my mouth because the emotion I’m feeling right now is exhaustion. I applied to the Queens College (QC) graduate school program during the pandemic, a new experience in many ways. When I applied to college as a high school senior, I had the help of both my guidance counselor and college counselor who made sure that I was aware of deadlines and had the necessary documents.

