My CAHNR Experience: Shawn Re, Overcoming the Application Obstacle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn Re ’23 is majoring in animal science within the College of Agriculture, Health, and Natural Resources. He is part of the CAHNR Ambassadors program, a group of highly engaged students who promote and serve the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources (CAHNR). Students in the program receive hands-on leadership...

Column: Is college worth it? My experience was unconventional but invaluable

More than a decade after my first attempt at college, I am finally graduating in the winter. Although my college experience was anything from conventional, the value of college and the opportunities it can offer are invaluable and something that can be pursued at any age or circumstance. However, this does not mean this journey is without its hurdles.
COLLEGES
Student overcomes obstacles to be called 'doctor;' University of Dayton winter graduation set for Dec. 18

Getting a Ph.D was an all or nothing venture for Andrew Reinhardt. He already had a job, but he had always wanted a doctorate and a career doing research. So when he had the opportunity to pursue that goal in UD's electro-optics and photonics department, he said he jumped at it, and nothing was going to stop him, not even cerebral palsy and the autism spectrum disorder Asperger's syndrome.
DAYTON, OH
“Can I Call 911 for My Graduate School Application?”

Take a deep breath. Maybe one more. I inhale through my nose and try to exhale through my mouth but it’s closer to air squeezing out from in between my teeth. I glare hard at my computer screen and my fingers tremble across the keyboard on whether I should press “enter,” to see the results of my graduate school application. After pacing the room a few more times, I finally gathered the courage to open the browser and find out that I’d been accepted into the program of my choice. But instead of hollering and throwing pillows across the room, a deep and heavy sigh escapes my mouth because the emotion I’m feeling right now is exhaustion. I applied to the Queens College (QC) graduate school program during the pandemic, a new experience in many ways. When I applied to college as a high school senior, I had the help of both my guidance counselor and college counselor who made sure that I was aware of deadlines and had the necessary documents.
QUEENS, NY
Entrepreneurship learning: All university students can benefit

Entrepreneurs, their associated startups and the subsequent growth of their companies have a vital impact on the health of our economy. In Canada, young adults have demonstrated a growing interest in entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship has historically been narrowly associated with business schools and traditional startups. But as the World Economic Forum has noted, “school systems must prepare students to work in a dynamic, rapidly changing entrepreneurial and global environment. This requires a complete paradigm shift for academia, including changing the fundamentals of how schools operate and their role in society.” Students from all faculties can and should benefit from entrepreneurial skills, classically...
EDUCATION
Sobieraj Promoted to Director of Assessment of UConn School of Pharmacy

The University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy is pleased to announce the promotion of Diana Sobieraj, Pharm.D., FCCP, BCPS, Associate Professor of Pharmacy Practice, to Director of Assessment. This is a new position at the School of Pharmacy, recently approved by the UConn Provost’s office. Sobieraj’s new role will focus...
ECONOMY
Helping Diverse Kids Succeed in Gifted-&-Talented Programs

Gifted and talented education has long come under scrutiny for perpetuating inequities, particularly between wealthy white children and other underrepresented groups. Recently, calls for changes range from eliminating the programs altogether to implementing various proposals to increase diversity. Yet many proposed strategies focus solely on increasing the numbers of racially, ethnically, linguistically or economically diverse […]
KIDS
Helping Diverse School Professionals Become Teachers

Ten years ago, I would have never imagined becoming an educator, let alone even considered a career in education. Growing up, I had few teachers who looked like me and who shared my identity as a Black male. My school district maintained a sizable number of black educators; however, none of the Black teachers taught […]
EDUCATION
Community Policy