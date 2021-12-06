ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'Significant' human smuggling ring taken down as part of US-Brazil investigation

By Kelly Hayes
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A joint operation between U.S. immigration officials and Brazilian authorities led to the takedown of a "significant" human smuggling ring involving individuals ultimately bound for the United States, authorities said. Eight people were arrested in the Brazilian states of Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais on Dec. 2...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
kgns.tv

Agents foil two mass human smuggling attempts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Nearly 100 undocumented immigrants are taken into custody after Border Patrol foiled two human smuggling attempts involving commercial vehicles. Agents at the north Laredo and Freer Stations referred two tactor tailers to secondary inspection and found several people hidden inside the cargo areas. The individuals were...
LAREDO, TX
mynews13.com

German police smash cocaine ring accused of smuggling tons

BERLIN (AP) — German investigators said 14 suspects were arrested Tuesday in an investigation of a gang accused of bringing nearly five metric tons (5.5 U.S. tons) of cocaine from South America to Germany. The investigation was triggered by the seizure in a shipping container in Santos, Brazil, in November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Moultrie Observer

Tifton residents indicted in human smuggling investigation

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Three Tifton residents were among two dozen defendants who have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges after a transnational, multi-year investigation into a human smuggling and labor trafficking operation that illegally imported Mexican and Central American workers into brutal conditions on South Georgia farms. The newly unsealed,...
TIFTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
New York Post

Border Patrol rescues 5-year-old girl abandoned by human traffickers

US Border Patrol agents said an abandoned 5-year-old girl was among a group of illegal immigrants stranded on an island in the middle of the Rio Grande by human traffickers. The 10 immigrants, most from Venezuela, were left high and dry at Eagle Pass, Texas, on the US-Mexican border over the weekend, CBS affiliate KTVT-TV reported Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with human smuggling after attempting a getaway

KERRVILLE, Texas - A man has been detained and charged with five counts of smuggling after attempting a getaway. According to the Kerr County Sheriff's Office, deputies were doing surveillance before performing a routine traffic stop. The car reportedly took off at speeds over 100 miles per hour once the...
KERR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#Brazilian States#Lebanese#Bangladeshi#Ice#South Asian#Hsi Brasilia#U S Border Patrol
Essence

Modern-Day Slavery Operation Uncovered In Georgia, Feds Say

Federal indictment says victims are over 100 laborers smuggled from Mexico and Central America to the U.S., with some held at gunpoint to work. A newly unsealed indictment shows that several federal law enforcement agencies uncovered what they think is one of the largest cases of human trafficking and visa fraud in the U.S., VICE reports.
GEORGIA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Tinted window violation leads to human smuggling arrests in Moab

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (KUTV) — Two men accused of human smuggling are being held in the Grand County Jail without bail after an officer discovered 12 people crammed inside their van. Mauricio Tellez, 32, faces 12 counts of aggravated human smuggling, a first-degree felony. Abel Alvarez, 38, faces 12 counts...
GRAND COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Brazil
Shore News Network

No Days Off For Border Patrol Agents Searching for Human Smuggling

EDINBURG, Texas –Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents encounter large groups of migrants, an abandoned unaccompanied child, and dangerous smuggling tactics. On Nov. 28, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Harlingen Border Patrol Station camera operators observed two large groups enter the United States approximately two miles apart from each other in La Paloma, Texas. Agents encountered the smaller group of 48 migrants comprised entirely of Venezuelan citizens. Meanwhile, an additional 120 Venezuelan citizens entered the U.S. two miles to the east. Multiple migrants claimed they were housed in an unknown hotel in Matamoros, Mexico, and were transported in buses prior to making their illegal entry. The 168 Venezuelan citizens included 86 single adults and 82 individuals traveling in family groups. The ages ranged from as young as just 3 months old to 74 years old. The migrants were found in good health and transported to a Border Patrol facility.
EDINBURG, TX
CBS Miami

Coast Guard Offloads Nearly Four Tons Of Seized Cocaine At Miami Beach Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless crew offloaded more than $148 million of illegal narcotics at Base Miami Beach on Tuesday. The drugs were seized in three separate interdictions in the Caribbean Sea in the past two weeks. The Royal Fleet Auxiliary Wave Knight crew seized approximately 1,200 pounds of cocaine, and Coast Guard Cutter William Trump and the His Netherlands Majesty’s Ship Hollands’ crew seized approximately 6,700 pounds of cocaine in two interdictions. Nine suspected drug smugglers, from the Dominican Republic and Colombia, were also taken into custody. The U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the District of Puerto Rico, Southern District of Florida, and the Eastern District of Virginia are prosecuting these cases. “These successful interdictions are the result of professional partnerships between the Coast Guard, RFA Wave Knight, and HNLMS Holland crews,” said Hansel Pintos, Seventh District spokesperson. “The Coast Guard’s strong international partnerships, counter threats in the maritime domain, protect each of our countries from transnational organized crime, and work to stabilize and promote good governance in the region.”
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ktxs.com

Border Patrol in Texas arrests cartel member trying to flee in Rio Grande

TEXAS BORDER — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo. Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WYTV.com

Local women sentenced in federal court on drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two women were sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Mary Clearwater, 39, of Warren, was sentenced to 72 months in prison by U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to six years in prison and Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown, was sentenced to 30 months.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Sacramento Bee

Abandoned toddler saying ‘mama’ and ‘papa’ found near Texas-Mexico border, feds say

An abandoned toddler child was found among a group of migrants traveling through Texas on Nov. 28, border officials said. Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents in McAllen, Texas encountered the group of 47 people at midnight, according to a news release. When they did, several migrants from the group told the agents that there was a young boy with them and that they found him abandoned near a river.
POLITICS
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy