New music — or at least its place in the history of classical music — is also the topic of the first installment of a new in-depth multimedia presentation curated by Henry Michaels, the Music Academy of the West’s Director of Audience Experience and Engagement, that begins this week. “I Hear Dead People: The Cult of Genius and the Musical Museum” addresses how the experience of hearing live music transformed in the late 19th century as concert halls shifted from primarily featuring new music to largely focusing on music of the past. The two-part event, slated for November 29 and December 1 at Hahn Hall, examines the emergence of a canon of musical masterworks that quickly moved from revolutionary concept to an entrenched tradition we still largely live by today, when “new music” can often be a hard sell for classical programmers.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO