Thomas Tuchel has told Andreas Christensen it is time to “walk the talk” by committing his future to Chelsea following protracted contract discussions.Blues boss Tuchel was expecting imminent good news on the defender’s future almost two weeks ago.But Denmark international Christensen, whose existing deal expires at the end of the season, has seemingly stalled on putting pen to paper.The 25-year-old has been an unused substitute for the club’s last three fixtures and, ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Watford, may remain on the bench until the matter is resolved.“We have to hope that it influences the contract situation a little bit,”...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO