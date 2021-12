Traces, a crime drama driven by a personal tragedy. Based on work by the queen of crime, novelist Val McDermid, it's a blend of fascinating forensic science and nuanced characters. From the makers of Happy Valley. A body buried in Dundee 18 years ago. A daughter left behind. A murder unsolved. Until now - because Emma Hedges needs to find out what happened to her mum. With help from colleagues at the Scottish Institute of Forensic Science and Anatomy, she follows the trail of evidence. It leads her to new love, old friends, and plunges her into a police investigation. This is a world of danger and deceit. Will Emma have the nerve to follow the evidence no matter where it takes her?

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO