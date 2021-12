Miami Dolphins rookie wideout Jaylen Waddle had a monstrous outing against the Carolina Panthers, his best of the season. The rookie wide receivers have been impressive to start the season, especially those selected in the first round or close to it. Ja’Marr Chase, Devonta Smith, and Elijah Moore have been playing very well, and Rashod Bateman could come on down the stretch. Miami Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle is certainly in that group, and has put together some solid performances to date this season. However, fans and analysts were looking for that big breakout game from the sixth overall pick. He had it on Sunday.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO