This year, why not make your Christmas gifts shine? With the help of our favorite Christmas gift wrapping ideas, it'll be easy—and totally worth your while. After all, the way we see it, the boxes and bags beneath your tree should look just as lovely as the gifts inside. Whether you choose to embellish your presents with DIY clay gift tags, calligraphy wrapping paper, mini wreaths, DIY ornaments, or bottlebrush trees, you're bound to find inspiration here. You can even use edible garnishes, such as dried oranges, as gift toppers—a particularly fun touch for any homemade food gifts you're planning to give this year. There's really no reason to limit your creativity.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO