This wide-body Nissan Z GT500 replaces the GT-R in Japan's Super GT series

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan in August unveiled a new generation of its Z sports car and just like its predecessor there will be a racing version for Japan's Super GT touring car series. This time Nissan will enter the Z in the premiere GT500 class, where it will replace the current...

