WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch on Wednesday voted in support of a joint congressional resolution of disapproval to formally nullify the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration vaccine mandate for private businesses. The Senate passed S.J.Res. 29 by a vote of 52-48, with all Senate Republicans voting in support, as well as Senators Joe Manchin (D-West Virginia) and Jon Tester (D-Montana). Senators Crapo and Risch were original co-sponsors to the resolution when introduced on November 17, 2021.

