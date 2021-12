Whether you’re paying attention or not, some of the best Cyber Monday deals are piling up, and there’s a lot to choose from. We all could use a little help navigating them, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If you’re searching for some great Xbox Cyber Monday deals, we have one for you — it’s a proposal, really. Right now, at Amazon, you can grab the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $20 with fast, free shipping. That’s a discount of $20, since it’s normally $40. Now, you may be wondering what this Echo Dot deal has to do with Microsoft’s Xbox consoles. Recently, Microsoft enabled Echo support for the Xbox One (X and S), so you can control your console with voice commands. We’ll get a little more detailed about that change and the deal below!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO