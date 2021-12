Mollie, one of the fastest-growing payment service providers in Europe, today announced it will be opening a new fintech Centre of Excellence in the city of Maastricht, Netherlands. The centre will be an extension of Mollie’s headquarters in Amsterdam, allowing the business to scale and drive growth for its 125,000+ merchant clients. The Maastricht fintech Centre of Excellence will house new employees sitting across a wide range of departments including development, operations and customer experience. The launch follows the company’s 665 million Euro Series C funding round led by Blackstone Growth, announced in June, which made Mollie one of the most valuable privately held fintechs in Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO