Evergrande Moves Toward Restructuring as Debt Deadlines Loom

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- China China Evergrande (HK:3333) Group's (OTC:EGRNY) long-awaited debt restructuring may finally be at hand, posing a fresh test for Xi Jinping’s government as it tries to rein in the country’s financial excesses without derailing economic growth. The embattled developer said in an exchange filing late Friday that...

The Independent

Chinese leaders promise more economic support after slowdown

Chinese leaders on Friday promised tax cuts and support for entrepreneurs to shore up slumping economic growth after a campaign to rein in surging corporate debt caused bankruptcies and defaults among real estate developers.A statement issued after an annual planning meeting led by President Xi Jinping called for “maintaining stability,” reflecting anxiety about rising risks after economic growth sagged to an unexpectedly low 4.9% over a year earlier in the quarter ending in September.“Our country’s economic development is facing the triple pressure of demand shrinking, supply shocks and weakening expectations,” the statement said.The ruling Communist Party is trying to...
ECONOMY
Shares in Focus After Debt Defaults Declared: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks tied to China Evergrande Group and Kaisa Group Holdings may move after the embattled developers were officially labeled defaulters for the first time. The two firms were downgraded to restricted default by Fitch Ratings, which cited missed dollar bond interest payments in Evergrande’s case and failure to repay a $400 million dollar bond in Kaisa’s.
STOCKS
Evergrande’s Epic Restructuring Puts Onus on Xi to Limit Fallout

(Bloomberg) -- The question has loomed over China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNY ) for months: Is the world’s most indebted developer too big to fail?. Investors finally have their answer. With a flurry of announcements that sent Evergrande bonds tumbling to record lows this week, the company and Beijing have made it clear that billionaire Hui Ka Han’s property giant is headed for one of China’s largest-ever debt restructurings.
ECONOMY
China’s Evergrande edges closer to default after missing debt deadline

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande did not make payments on some U.S. dollar bonds at the end of a month-long grace period, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Tuesday, setting the stage for a massive default by the world’s most indebted property developer. Adding to a liquidity...
ECONOMY
Evergrande Set for Restructuring, With No Word on First Formal Default

Evergrande is set to forge ahead into a restructuring that would include all of its offshore public bonds and private debt, according to analysts. The troubled real estate developer, snowed under by $300 billion of liabilities, also said Tuesday that it's setting up a risk management committee, which will play a role in mitigating and eliminating future risks for the firm.
ECONOMY
China Evergrande’s snowballing debt crisis

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Some offshore bondholders of China Evergrande Group did not receive coupon payments by the end of a 30-day grace period on Monday New York time, four people with knowledge of the matter said. A failure to make $82.5 million in interest payments that had been due...
ECONOMY
Evergrande Warns on Debt as Smaller Developer Sunshine Defaults

Three times, China Evergrande Group (HK:333) (EGRNF) has escaped default by the skin of its teeth, making a last-minute payment just as its grace period expired. Today, it faces yet another such challenge, with a 30-day grace due to expire on Monday for a US$82.5 million bond payment it has already missed.
ECONOMY
China Evergrande’s Managed Restructuring is Under Way; Stocks Sink

China Evergrande Group ’s stocks and bonds fell to historic lows, after Chinese authorities stepped up their involvement in the company’s affairs and the indebted developer moved closer to a reorganization of its hefty international debts. Evergrande was also running up against a payment deadline, as it has done several...
STOCKS
Massive Evergrande Restructuring Plan Could Be Biggest in Chinese History: Report

China's Evergrande Group real estate company is planning to include all of its offshore public bonds and private debt obligations in a restructuring. Shares of the stock dropped Monday in Hong Kong as the company, which has reported over $300 billion in liabilities, inches closer to a default, which would be the largest in China's history.
ECONOMY
China Evergrande Requests Help From Government as Debt Crunch Looms

Chinese authorities on Friday said they would step in to help China Evergrande Group deal with its crisis, after the highly indebted property giant warned it risked defaulting on a large financial obligation and sought help from its provincial government. The government of Guangdong, the southern Chinese province where the...
ECONOMY
