Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios: Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)

Between 1957 and 1960, guitarist Barney Kessel, bassist Ray Brown, and drummer Shelly Manne made four records as the Poll Winners, so named because each had been No. 1 on his instrument through multiple years of the prestigious DownBeat magazine survey. California guitarist Bruce Forman wanted to produce a record that celebrated these legendary players. Reuniting the players themselves is an impossibility, of course, as all three have passed away, so Forman brought together their tools of the trade instead, making an album solely using instruments owned by the original trio. “My dream for a long time has been to reunite instruments used by Barney, Ray, and Shelly, played by their respective protégés,” Forman says. The result, teaming the guitarist with bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton, is called Reunion!

ROCK MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO