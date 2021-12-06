ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gerry Gibbs Thrasher Dream Trios: Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)

By James Gavin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVibraphonist Terry Gibbs, 97 and finally retired from playing after eight decades, embodies all the fun of the era that created him. Whether as a member of Woody Herman’s historic Second Herd of the late ’40s or leader of the all-star Dream Band, a Hollywood happening from 1959-1962, Gibbs was a...

Ben Allison: Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)

On a casual listen, bassist Ben Allison’s Moments Inside doesn’t differ temperamentally from its predecessor, 2018’s Quiet Revolution; both offer serene music with intricate complexity just below the surface. Yet the inspiration for the new recording is entirely different. Quiet Revolution looked back to the classic Jimmy Giuffre/Jim Hall sessions of the early ’60s, but Moments Inside dotes on a different set of cornerstone music: the legendary Brazilian sounds of Gilberto Gil, Milton Nascimento, Caetano Veloso, Elis Regina, and many others. Allison told me that the inspiration came from their close attention to lyrical melody.
MUSIC
Ivan Julian and friends rock City Winery with impassioned songs and fiery sounds

NEW YORK — Friends and fans of Ivan Julian — a co-founder of the seminal punk group Richard Hell & the Voidoids and a member of many notable New York and New Jersey bands — gathered to hear him perform songs and tell stories about his life in his show titled “Working Without a Net: An Evening of Songs and Stories with Ivan Julian” at City Winery, Dec. 5. It was a thrilling evening of inventive music and evocative songs spanning his more than 45 years as a performer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Barry Harris Method

As one of Dr. Barry Harris’ weekly New York City jazz workshops was getting under way on a Tuesday night in December, a friendly stranger gave me some advice: “Leave your ego behind.”. For years I had heard about these public sessions where anyone with $15, regardless of...
MUSIC
Gearhead: Poll Winners’ Instruments Reunite on Bruce Forman Album

Between 1957 and 1960, guitarist Barney Kessel, bassist Ray Brown, and drummer Shelly Manne made four records as the Poll Winners, so named because each had been No. 1 on his instrument through multiple years of the prestigious DownBeat magazine survey. California guitarist Bruce Forman wanted to produce a record that celebrated these legendary players. Reuniting the players themselves is an impossibility, of course, as all three have passed away, so Forman brought together their tools of the trade instead, making an album solely using instruments owned by the original trio. “My dream for a long time has been to reunite instruments used by Barney, Ray, and Shelly, played by their respective protégés,” Forman says. The result, teaming the guitarist with bassist John Clayton and drummer Jeff Hamilton, is called Reunion!
ROCK MUSIC
En attendant (ECM) By Marcin Wasilewski Trio

This magnificent piano trio graced the Polish Center of Wisconsin in November 2008, an event etched in my memory as the last concert I attended with my parents, before they died. “That was the best live jazz I’ve heard in years,” said my father, a lifelong jazz buff. For good reason, as the trio, with intact personnel for 26 years, demonstrates on En attendant. My father’s favorable impression also spoke to the threesome’s range of appeal.
MUSIC
Barry Harris 1929 – 2021

Barry Harris, a pianist, educator, and bebop true believer who spread its gospel far and wide—to audiences, record buyers, and students in equal measure—died on the morning of December 8 at Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, New Jersey. He was one week shy of his 92nd birthday.
OBITUARIES
Kirk Lightsey: I Will Never Stop Loving You (Jojo)

If you’ve lost track of Kirk Lightsey, you are not alone. He was part of the scene back in the day. He played with everybody: Chet Baker, Kenny Burrell, Clifford Jordan, Blue Mitchell, Sonny Stitt, Woody Shaw. He was Dexter Gordon’s pianist between 1979 and 1983. But he’s lived in Paris for almost 30 years. I Will Never Stop Loving You is a bolt from the blue. Lightsey came so close to being forgotten that he now feels like an exciting new discovery—if you can be an exciting new discovery at 84.
MUSIC
Robbie Shakespeare, Sly and Robbie Bassist, Dies at 68

Robbie Shakespeare, a record producer and acclaimed bassist of the Jamaican duo Sly and Robbie, has died. He was 68. It had been reported by The Jamaica Gleaner that the musician had recently undergone surgery related to his kidneys. He was living in a hospital in Florida before his death. News of Shakespeare’s death was also shared by Jamaica’s Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport on its official Twitter. “Minister [Olivia] Grange [is] saddened by the passing of the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare,” reads the ministry’s official statement. “Robbie’s loss will be felt by the industry at home and abroad. He will be...
MUSIC
Beach House share 4 more songs from ‘Once Twice Melody’ (watch the videos)

Beach House are releasing their new album, Once Twice Melody, in monthly four-song chapters, culminating with the physical release of the whole album on February 18. We got the first four songs, including the title track, back in November, and now here are the next four: "Runaway," "ESP," "New Romance" and "Over and Over."
MUSIC
Brian Wilson and Director Brent Wilson Take a ‘Long Promised Road’ Inside a Genius’ Guarded Mind and Music

“He’s a talker” is a phrase that has never been used to describe Brian Wilson, then — in the Beach Boys’ original 1960s heyday — or especially now. So director Brent Wilson might have been taking on one of the more quixotic filmmaking quests of all time when he set out to make a documentary that would consist primarily of pulling thoughts and memories out of one of the great musical geniuses of the past century, whose shyness with interviews and mental health struggles are well known. That such a movie — “Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road” — not only...
CELEBRITIES
Official Soundtrack To Questlove’s ‘Summer Of Soul’ Set To Be Released This January

Questlove’s award-winning and Grammy-nominated directorial debut, Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised), is still making quite the buzz amongst music lovers. Legacy Records recently announced the forthcoming arrival of the film’s official soundtrack. Commemorating the concert series described as a “joyous musical celebration and nearly erased historical event that celebrated Black culture, pride and unity,” Questlove chose 17 live renditions of jazz, blues, R&B, and soul classics that were performed at the Harlem Cultural Festival and seen in the film. The first single from the soundtrack, Sly & The Family Stone’s “Sing A Simple Song” arrives...
CELEBRITIES
Schubert: Piano Trios, Vol. 1 (Gould Piano Trio)

Piano Trios, Vol. 1: Piano Trio No. 1 in B flat, D898; 12 Valses nobles, D969 (arr. Zellner); Notturno in E flat, D897. Designed for a Viennese drawing room, Schubert’s chamber music offers exquisite melodies clothed in multicoloured harmonies and varied textures. The Gould Piano Trio offers congenial and relaxed accounts with unhurried tempos and precarious harmonic corners taken with care and thought. Only occasional darkness clouds this performance, and the spiky angularity audible in other recordings is absent.
MUSIC
Stream J. Robbins’ (Jawbox) new song “Uncle John” from split with Her Head’s On Fire

Jawbox frontman J. Robbins is releasing a split 7" with Her Head's On Fire (another band fronted by Sid Jagger aka Joseph Grillo of Garrison, Gay For Johnny Depp, etc and also featuring members of Small Brown Bike and Saves The Day) on December 17 via New Granada (pre-order). The artwork (pictured above) was designed by Gameface frontman Jeff Caudill.
MUSIC
40 Years Ago: Rolling Stones Finally Complete ‘Waiting on a Friend’

"Waiting on a Friend" was one of the oldest Rolling Stones leftovers to find its way onto Tattoo You and also the most fully realized demo. In fact, Mick Jagger probably could have simply booked some studio time to cut his vocals, and the song might have been considered complete. But then he had the idea to invite saxophone colossus Sonny Rollins to add a solo. These were the key elements that elevated "Waiting on a Friend" to No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 after its November 1981 single release.
MUSIC
The Rolling Stones’ 8 Greatest Hits

In a career spanning nearly 60 years, The Rolling Stones have released 30 albums and released nearly 450 songs—and recorded plenty more. Throughout the 1960s and ’70s, the Stones saw their most peaks on the charts with a batch of No. 1 hits from their first U.S. hit “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and the stark 1966 anthem of “Paint It, Black”—the comma in the title added by the band’s label Decca at the time—the first single off the Stones’ fourth album Aftermath, to the balladry of their 1973 number one single “Angie,” a song Keith Richards may have written about Angela Bowie, Angie Dickinson, or his daughter Angela.
MUSIC
Steve Jordan on Touring With the Stones: ‘It Was Like Being Strapped to a Rocket Ship’

Thirty-five years ago, Steve Jordan got a call from Keith Richards asking him to play drums on a new version of “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” that he was creating with Aretha Franklin. “I remembered Charlie Watts saying, ‘If you ever work outside of [the Rolling Stones], Steve Jordan’s your man,’ ” Richards wrote in his memoir Life. “It was a great session. And in my mind it was lodged that if I’m going to do anything else, it’s with Steve.” He stuck to that pledge over the years when he used Jordan in his group the X-Pensive Winos along with special projects...
MUSIC

