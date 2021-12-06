ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Photo From Rob Zombie's THE MUNSTERS Features Igor Played by Hobbit Actor Sylvester McCoy

By Joey Paur
GeekTyrant
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Zombie has released a new photo from his upcoming film adaptation of The Munsters, and it gives us a first look at the character Igor. Igor is played by Doctor Who and Hobbit actor Sylvester McCoy, and the character is described as "the faithful servant of the family."...

geektyrant.com

