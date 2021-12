A Texas jury has awarded a record $301 billion in damages to the family of victims of a 2017 drunk driving accident, according to the plaintiffs' lead attorney. The Nueces County jury found Beer Belly Sports Bar of Corpus Christ guilty of serving too much booze to Joshua Delbosque, who ran a red light in his vehicle Nov. 12, 2017, killing Tamra Kindred, 59, and her granddaughter, Aujuni Anderson, 16, as they were traveling home from the pizza restaurant where Anderson worked. Delbosque was also killed in the accident.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO