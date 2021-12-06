ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 5 risks of sharing data with partners

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all your data activities, exchanging data is perhaps the most risky. Before you share data with partners, consider the following threats to your success: privacy lapses, misaligned identities, high costs, vendor lock-in, and long time-to-value. Privacy. Some vendors contend that data use agreements are sufficient. They are not....

helpnetsecurity.com

Atos partners with Dassault Systèmes to offer control and protection of data for critical industries

Atos and Dassault Systèmes announce a global partnership to offer the 3DEXPERIENCE SaaS platform in a sovereign environment for critical and sensitive industries, notably in the defense and healthcare sectors. This highly secure deployment enables collaborative cloud experiences while providing full control of data, processes, and intellectual property. The...
BUSINESS
dig-in.com

How technology may create data privacy risks in auto P&C

Technology is rapidly reshaping automotive property and casualty. The introduction of advanced driver assistance systems such as lane-keeping, distraction warning, automated braking, and collision warning brought the promise of reduced accidents, including injuries and fatalities. It also brought challenges, such as appropriately pricing risk, rising repair costs, operational and legal challenges with the recalibration of these systems, and an increased share of vehicles deemed a total loss. The rise of telematics and driver monitoring offered ways to coach drivers to be safer behind the wheel, new pricing models like usage-based insurance and creating new touchpoints and loyalty programs. It also brought challenges, including how to deal with an adverse selection of customers, the ethical and legal implications of profiling and automated decision making, not to mention the security and privacy implications of the data collected and shared via these systems.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

DigitSec partners with Copado to minimize security risks for Salesforce development teams

DigitSec S4 now integrates with Copado DevOps to help customers find and fix security vulnerabilities before deployment. DigitSec complements existing Copado DevSecOps functionality by bringing comprehensive security testing earlier in the development cycle, leveraging the full DevOps capabilities of Copado,. Users can enable code scanning by developers and admins to...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Ataccama Partners With UST To Transform Enterprise Data Governance

Ataccama is excited to bring on UST as a strategic Value-Added Reseller in North America. Ataccama, a leading Enterprise Data Quality Fabric provider, and UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, have announced a partnership to deliver AI-powered data management solutions to enterprise organizations. The Ataccama ONE Data Quality Fabric...
BUSINESS
CIO

3 steps to better data center risk management

Half a decade ago, in the wake of the rise of cloud computing, some IT evangelists, CIOs, and large tech research firms foretold the imminent death of the data center as we know it. My co-columnist at CIO.com Mark Settle at the time advised caution in writing off data centers and envisaged how they would continue to grow based on the evolution of – you guessed it – data.
COMPUTERS
World Economic Forum

Why sharing data is crucial for progress in bioeconomy

This piece was authored by The Global Commons Working Group of the World Economic Forum Global Future Council of Synthetic Biology. Biotechnology is making it possible to combat global challenges such as COVID-19. To progress further, biological data and its benefits have to be shared globally, too. If the biotechnology...
SCIENCE
helpnetsecurity.com

Aon partners with Guidewire to help clients quantify their risks

Aon and Guidewire announced that Aon is implementing Guidewire’s Cyence Risk Analytics risk selection and accumulation management products to help clients better quantify their risks and underwrite cyber insurance with increased confidence. A series of high-profile events in 2021 has reinforced re/insurers’ concerns about the systemic potential of cyber attacks,...
ECONOMY
Dark Reading

5 Ways GRC & Security Can Partner to Reduce Insider Risk

We're all still trying to wrap our heads around just how much has changed in such a short period of time. Those changes span nearly every area of our lives and affect us in a number of personal and professional ways. From an organizational perspective, taking a granular look at the new world of hybrid-remote work, the data protection needed for the 2022 world is markedly different from the data protection of 2020. How have things changed?
TECHNOLOGY
Economy
Data Privacy
Bank Info Security

Kafdrop Flaw Puts Data of 'Major Global Players' at Risk

A security flaw in Kafdrop, an open-source user interface and management interface for distributed event-streaming platform Apache Kafka, has put data in an undisclosed number of companies at risk, according to a research paper. The victim can be "anyone using Kafdrop with Apache Kafka," the research report from cybersecurity company...
SOFTWARE
Genetic Engineering News

Data: Share It Generously, Guard It Jealously

Science is a collaborative, data-sharing enterprise. If it is to thrive, it must allow far-flung researchers to take advantage of web-based data infrastructures. Data must be shared over the internet, and large data sets must be stored on web servers. But sharing and storing data online, especially clinical or proprietary information, raises the risk of cyberhacking. Data can be stolen or ransomed for millions of dollars.
TECHNOLOGY
Itproportal

From risk to reward: why data is the best means of defense

Today, data informs the work of almost every department in the enterprise. Marketers use metrics to track the success of their campaigns. Sales teams monitor performance so it can be compared against targets. Even the catering department will monitor the food that is going uneaten in order to make better decisions about what to cook for lunch.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Illumio Global Technology Alliance Partner Program Reduces Risk for Modern Enterprises

Deep Investment in Technology Integrations Accelerates Customers’ Ability to Protect Critical Data and Embed Zero Trust Strategies Throughout Application Environments. Illumio, Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust segmentation, today announced the new Illumio Technology Alliance Partner Program (TAP). The newly designed program signals Illumio’s strong commitment to the creation and distribution of meaningful integrations with technology partners across the ecosystem to reduce risk and accelerate the path to Zero Trust security adoption for modern enterprises.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Workato Joins AWS Partner Network and Is a Launch Partner for AI for Data Analytics

Mutual customers can harness the power of Amazon SageMaker with Workato’s purpose-built Connector and Accelerator to democratize data science across their organization. Workato, a leading global enterprise automation platform, announced it is joining the AWS Partner Network (APN). Workato is also excited to announce its participation in Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) AI for Data Analytics (AIDA), a set of AWS Partner solutions which embed predictive analytics into mainstream analytics workspaces. AWS AIDA Partners solutions enable domain experts without technical backgrounds to harness artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). As part of the launch, Workato has released an AI/ML Connector, which allows for seamless integrations from any data source into Amazon SageMaker, and AI/ML Accelerator, which provides packaged Recipes and reference architectures to address key AI/ML use cases like customer churn.
SOFTWARE
ehrintelligence.com

How an API Coordinated Data Sharing for Clinical Research

The integrated Translational Health Research Institute of Virginia (iTHRIV) is a collaboration between public academic institutions—the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech—and private hospitals—Inova Health and Carilion Clinic—that aims to promote inclusive clinical research through data sharing. The iTHRIV Commons set out to provide participants with a cross-site scalable research...
HEALTH
ciodive.com

More research connects security burnout with business risk

The majority of security professionals, 84%, are feeling burned out, according to a 1Password survey of 2,500 adults who work full-time primarily from a computer in North America, released Tuesday. Five hundred respondents were security professionals in IT departments as managers or higher, and the remaining 2,000 respondents were from other departments in their respective companies.
ECONOMY
healthitanalytics.com

Data Analysis Helps Create COVID-19 Risk Assessment App

With the high transmission rates of COVID-19, individuals, especially those at high risk of the disease, may wonder when they should go out and run an errand to avoid possible exposure. Using data insights, the University of Houston’s mobile phone system app can identify the best times for individuals to...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Vodafone partners FICO to tackle fraud risk in digital channels

UK-based telecommunications company Vodafone has teamed up with analytics software firm FICO to review new fraud risks and mitigations due to the adoption of digital channels. The FICO Advisors consultancy team will assess Vodafone’s operations across 19 countries and advise on tackling new fraud risks at a country level. FICO will analyse current fraud controls in areas such as customer identification and authentication, tools and technology, digital strategies, digital processes and fraud loss recording and reporting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insurancebusinessmag.com

Mosaic invites syndicated capital partners on worldwide risks

Mosaic Insurance has announced the launch of a syndicated program inviting capital from commercial partners to underwrite complex specialty risks in regional markets around the world. The program will provide additional capacity to clients at a time of increased demand amid market constraints, Mosaic said. Under the program, Mosaic sources...
BUSINESS
