US stocks edged lower on growing expectations for a turbo-charged taper, potentially more supply chain issues, and as Omicron derails reopening momentum, as companies delay return to the office and cancel holiday gatherings. An impressive jobless claims report could not overcome rising risks to the short-term outlook that stem from virus jitters and fears of an aggressive Fed. The next big move for equities will likely come after the US inflation report which could tilt the scales on how fast the Fed tapers and when we can expect that first rate hike.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO