Commercial LEO Destinations Development

 4 days ago

How can a topic about commercial space stations devolve into a discussion about SpaceX economics?. I have been on this forum long enough to remember when every topic devolved into discussions about how great the Shuttle was. Now it’s SpaceX. The discussion was about certified crew transportation to the...

NASASpaceFlight.com

Report calls for revamped cost-conscious vision for Mars exploration

Automotive systems are not explicitly rad-hardened, but they are designed to gracefully tolerate random bit-flips and whole-string failures, as well as being physically hardened against a fairly wide temperature range (and rapid temperature swings), various humidity and pressure ranges, high vibrations environments, etc. Several years ago we did a study...
theintelligencer.com

NASA launches new mission to explore 'most dramatic objects' in space

NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) mission launched at 1 a.m. EST Thursday on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the agency said in a press release. A joint effort with the Italian Space Agency, the IXPE observatory is NASA's first mission dedicated to...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starship heat shield

Another perspective: If the entire vehicle faced the relaxed thermal environment now seen on its sides, the heat shield design would make a different mass/cost/robustness trade-off, maybe not even using tiles. Since half the shielded area is in that kind of relaxed environment -- not stagnation point conditions -- then similar mass/cost/robustness improvements may still be worth pursuing. What if half the tile area could be replaced with a metal TPS solution?
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

With 7 meter first stage, there is enough room for more engines. And they are developing new engines anyway. And if they use more smaller engines, there will be less problem using vac version of same engine for second stage. Power of engines will most likely increase in time so...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

Another island off the coast of Mexico is #Tiburon. It is also the largest island in the Gulf of California and the largest in #Mexico. The extremely arid land is uninhabited except for a few military objects. It was declared a sanctuary in 1963 by President Adolfo Lopez Mateos. Senior...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Atlas V 551 : STP-3 : CC SLC-41 : 7 December 2021 (10:19 UTC)

Re: Atlas V 551 : STP-3 : CC SLC-41 : 7 December 2021 (10:19 UTC) T+plus 7 hours, 10 minutes, 14 seconds. The Long Duration Propulsive Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle (EELV) Secondary Payload Adapter (ESPA)-1, or LDPE-1 has been deployed by the Atlas V rocket's Centaur upper stage. The innovative...
ElectronicsWeekly.com

NASA funds three approaches to a commercial LEO space station

When it comes to developing a next-generation commercial space station for Low Earth Orbit, NASA has chosen three separate concepts for investment. It has signed agreements with three U.S. companies “to enable a robust, American-led commercial economy in low-Earth orbit”. The leading companies receiving the awards are Blue Origin of...
SpaceFlight Insider

Three companies selected to develop commercial space stations

Last week, NASA signed agreements with three U.S. companies to develop private free-flying commercial space stations in low Earth orbit. Part of NASA’s Commercial low Earth orbit Destinations, or CLD, program, these funded Space Act Agreements are part of the agency’s efforts to help develop private space stations that could serve as one or more successors to the now 21-year-old International Space Station.
AFP

NASA's latest astronaut trainees are already dreaming of the Moon

As a former national team cyclist who'd fix her own bikes, and before that as a child helping out on her family's cattle farm, NASA trainee astronaut Christina Birch has plenty of experience working with her hands. With America's sights now set on returning to the Moon -- this time establishing long-term habitats -- Birch is dreaming big: "If I could assist the mission in any way, by helping build something on the Moon, that would be super cool," she told AFP. The 35-year-old is one of ten new recruits announced by the US space agency this week, the latest members of what it calls the "Artemis generation," named for the Artemis program to put American boots on lunar soil later this decade, and later on to Mars. Selected from a competitive field of 12,000 applicants, their diverse profiles have been picked with the goal of accomplishing humankind's toughest exploration missions to date.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Neutron Design speculation

Having 2nd stage inside the first stage/fairing also means you lost commonality between 1st stage and 2nd stage. May not matter if you only plan to build a few first stages, but matters a lot if you want to build a large fleet. Edit: Also Neutron RTLS payload fraction =...
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Texas launch site Discussion and Updates - Thread 12

The 'lines' are ribs. Unlike the cryogen tanks, for which the 12m diameter outer shells are just to hold the Perlite in and the elements out, the water tank is an actual tank (no inner vessel) so needs to hold against head pressure. Very noteworthy thread analysing the Orbital Launch...
NASASpaceFlight.com

TLON Space - Aventura I (Argentinean Small partially reusable launch vehicle)

I just stumbled across the Argentinean company TLON Space, which is developing a tiny orbital launch vehicle, planned to be launched in 2022. It is a small liquid fuel launch vehicle of only 10 m height and 0.35 m diameter, capable of placing 25 kg into low earth orbit. The engines are called ATM-4R1 for stage 1, and VAC-4R2 for stage 2. Apparently stage 1 is to be recoverable by parachute.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5)

Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) Re: SpaceX Boca Chica - Production Updates - MASTER Thread (5) « Reply #323 on: 12/04/2021 05:11 am ». Booster 5 was moved out of the High Bay...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Pad 39A - SpaceX Modifications and Operations (Thread 4)

Looks like the old Starship/SH launch pad is being removed. (859.15 kB, 1920x1080 - viewed 145 times.) Re: Pad 39A - SpaceX Modifications and Operations (Thread 4) Re: Pad 39A - SpaceX Modifications and Operations (Thread 4) Hmmmm ... time for another NSF always-on video stream? How would that even...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Flight crew assignments

NASA has assigned Jessica Watkins to the Crew-4 mission, set to launch on a Crew Dragon spacecraft in April 2022. She joins NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Robert Hines, and ESA's @AstroSamantha. Watkins and Hines are the 3rd and 4th class of 2017 astronauts to fly. Officially confirmed. Very excited...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Resources & Energy vs. Exploration as Frontier Imperative

One thing I do give the Chinese credit for is that they’ve generally hewed to the what they’ve said they’re going to do on the Moon and kept to their timelines. And if we can figure out the physics of Cislunar space so can everyone else. If we can figure out the resources on the Moon so can everyone else. Physics don’t care about your petty philosophies. It’s the same for everyone.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Archimedes Engine Discussion.

I think the vacuum engine will need a pretty significant design change, it is pretty overpowered. I think they’ll have to pretty significantly shrink the throat in the vacuum version, trade a bit of thrust for ISP. At near burnout it’s going to be pulling ~4gs with a 8 tonne...
