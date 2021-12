As more and more lies keep getting exposed regarding the response to COVID-19 by the American Government, it becomes absolutely crystal clear how people occupying offices of power & influence have tactically risked millions of lives to gain petty political mileage, jeopardizing not just the concept of leadership but also the putting democracy at risk. Using top leadership mouthpieces, the truth has been time and again tactically misconstrued to encourage unsuspecting innocents to undermine COVID-19 and thereby neglect their own well-being. Now as the skeletons keep tumbling out of the closet, and bodies are buried by the millions, people of America have realized what a grave turmoil they have unknowingly created.

