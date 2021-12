49-years-old Jos Verstappen might have had a decent stint in the Formula 1 himself but is better off known as the father of Red Bull’s ace, Max Verstappen. With the chance to see his son become the second only to ever beat Lewis Hamilton in the turbo hybrid era, Jos condemn the 2021 title race as ‘toxic’ and even went onto opinionate upon the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO