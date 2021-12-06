ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Clearing Out Clutter Might Not Help People With Dementia

US News and World Report
 6 days ago

MONDAY, Dec. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- You might think de-cluttering would make it easier for people with dementia to do daily tasks. Not so, says a new study from the United Kingdom. "It is generally assumed that a person with dementia will be better able to carry out...

www.usnews.com

healththoroughfare.com

The Blood Test for Depression is What Many People Might Need

Depression is extremely widespread across the planet, and it’s understandable. We live in a world of injustice, disease, corruption, poverty, and not to mention all of those ways that nature tries to kill us. Whether we’re talking about earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, asteroids, or black holes – each of these could wipe us all out one day.
Buffalo News

People with dementia can get these pets for free – and you don't have to feed them

The Eden Corn Festival used to be a favorite stop for Donna Brese, who spent her early retirement years working at the town library. That began to change when dementia set in four years ago. In time, she needed to leave the part-time job she loved, and visits around the community where she has lived for decades became a growing exercise in trying to remember the faces and names of library regulars who approached her with a smile or hug.
New Scientist

Older people who get cataracts removed have lower dementia risk

Older people who have cataract surgery to improve their eyesight are less likely to develop dementia afterwards. The effect could be because people who lose their eyesight typically spend more time at home, and so get less mental stimulation – or it could be down to a strange effect that cataracts have on the colours that reach the retina at the back of the eye.
World Economic Forum

How sleep training can ease symptoms of depression in older adults

Many of us have been finding sleep challenging amid the global pandemic. 89% of US adults say they don’t get enough good quality sleep. Insomnia has been linked to an increased chance of depression in older people. Cognitive behavioural therapy aims to introduce positive thoughts around sleep and is...
TODAY.com

This simple at-home test may help detect subtle signs of dementia

Though not unusual, a memory that fades with age can be worrisome: while it’s just a normal part of aging for some, for others it may be an early sign of a more serious problem, such as Alzheimer’s disease. A new study suggests that a simple test that anyone can take on their own may be able to detect subtle signs of dementia earlier than currently used screening tests.
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Can Double Weight Loss

50 percent of people are deficient in this vitamin. Having sufficient levels of vitamin D in the body can double weight loss and shed belly fat, research finds. Around half the world’s population is deficient in vitamin D. One study has shown a doubling of weight loss from drinking milk,...
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

If You Notice This In Your Mouth, Get Checked for Parkinson's

Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
ScienceBlog.com

Stroke drug might also prove a powerful tool against dementia

A human stroke drug, fast-tracked by the Food and Drug Administration and soon entering Phase 3 clinical trials, shows intriguing signs that it might also be a safe and powerful defense against Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. A new study published Tuesday in the Journal of Experimental Medicine showed...
TheConversationAU

A new way to keep First Nations people with dementia connected to Country, community, family and culture

A decline in verbal skills is a source of grief for any person living with dementia. For First Nations peoples, the loss of speech brings the added pain of lost connection to Country, community, family and culture, which are so central to their health and well-being. Dementia is a serious emerging health issue for Indigenous people, who experience the disease at a rate between three to five times that of the general population, with onset at an earlier age. The prevalence of dementia-related risk factors such as diabetes and vascular disease, a lack of education and awareness, and cultural considerations means diagnosis of...
