Punta Gorda, FL

Hog triggers deadly Punta Gorda crash

By Olivia Hyde
 3 days ago
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — An Orlando man was killed in a crash on State Road 31 south of Bermont Road in Punta Gorda early Monday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 36-year-old Lehigh Acres man driving a pickup truck swerved into oncoming traffic on SR-31 to avoid a hog in the roadway around 5:40 a.m.

The driver crashed into a sedan driven by a 31-year-old Orlando man causing the sedan to stop in the middle of the roadway, troopers said.

Shortly after a semi-truck driven by a 20-year-old Wauchula man smashed into the sedan.

The Orlando man was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, a 55-year-old Apopka man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A dense fog advisory was issued for all of Charlotte County during the time of the crash likely making visibility difficult, according to NBC2 meteorologist Lauren Hope.

State Road 31 was shut down in the area while troopers investigated the crash and has since reopened.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments / 2

BeTrueToYou
2d ago

Those semi’s and dump trucks drive like they own the road on 41 and Bermont Rd!! I delivered Amazon and they were always riding my tail or passing me! We are monitored on our speed by Amazon maybe they need monitoring by the companies they work for!!

Reply(1)
2
 

