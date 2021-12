Rangers have emerged as surprise contenders to sign Paris St-Germain's Xavi Simons and are considering making an offer for the 18-year-old Dutch midfielder in January. (AS) Aston Villa are considering a move for Rangers centre-half Leon King, who is in talks about a new contract with the Ibrox club after being promoted to the first team squad under new Villa boss Steven Gerrard, and would only have to pay just more than £200,000 for the 17-year-old if he does not agree an extension with the Scottish champions. (Birmingham Mail)

WORLD ・ 10 DAYS AGO