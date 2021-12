Panthers nation is focused on tonight’s ACC football championship as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt Head coach, responded to rumors about leaving the Panthers for another head coaching job, saying that he is “all about loyalty”. This started from CBS Sports Dennis Dodd tweeting that “IF — big IF — Pat Narduzzi goes elsewhere hearing he will stay throughout the ACC champ game.”. Narduzzi said that he considers loyalty over money, and he feels that coaches leaving some jobs for better paying jobs is not good for the profession.

