ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Holland: Zendaya is 'shoulder to cry on'

swiowanewssource.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile promoting "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London, stars Tom Holland and...

www.swiowanewssource.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

OK, Seriously, Is It Possible For Zendaya and Tom Holland to Be Any Cuter Around Each Other?!

Please excuse me while I gush over Zendaya and Tom Holland's appearance on The Graham Norton Show. No matter where these two go, they can't *not* share an adorable moment together. The Spider-Man: No Way Home costars stopped by Graham's show on Dec. 3 for their press run, and they were definitely giving us couple vibes! Between discussing the upcoming movie and Zendaya's epic Emmy win, the effortless chemistry the duo share is simply undeniable.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Tom Holland and Zendaya cozy up together at Ballon d’Or ceremony

Zendaya and Tom Holland couldn’t keep their paws off each other at the Ballon d’Or 2021 awards ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday evening. The couple was spotted with their arms around each other as they smiled and stared lovingly into each other’s eyes, according to photos obtained by Pop Crave.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap Archive
swiowanewssource.com

Classic 'It's a Wonderful Life' remembered at 75

Frank Capra's “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become a beloved holiday tradition and this year celebrates its 75th anniversary. Two stars of the film look back at the classic which was nominated for five Oscars. (Dec. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals The One Celeb She Would ‘Cry’ Over Meeting: ‘I’m A Huge Fan’

Adele also chatted about what it was like meeting Oprah Winfrey during a makeup video with YouTube star NikkieTutorials!. Adele is one of the world’s biggest celebrities — but there’s one fellow star she would “cry” over meeting: Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a., The Rock! “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actually cry — is The Rock! But I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson now,” she confessed to NikkieTutorials host Nikkie De Jager in a new YouTube video posted on Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's 6-Month-Old Daughter Lili Is 'Sweet-Natured'

Happy-go-lucky! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 6-month-old daughter, Lili, already has an adorable personality. “She’s such a sweet-natured baby and a real joy to be around,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re keeping a note of all her new exciting milestones. It’s amazing how quickly she’s growing.”. The insider...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy