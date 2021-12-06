ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Golden Gophers to Play West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

By The Associated Press
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After finishing second in the Big Ten West, the 8-4 Minnesota Golden Gophers will face the 6-6 West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed...

kdhlradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

Weekend Sports Review: ODU bids for bowl; Virginia’s vexing play call; Tyrod’s back; Battle of the Bay goes west

Catching you up on a busy weekend in 757 sports, and we will get the ball to our playmakers in the clutch (unlike a certain football team that resides in Charlottesville) ... Monarchs may go bowling, but kiss coordinator goodbye Old Dominion’s football team completed a remarkable turnaround on Saturday, winning its fifth consecutive game with a 56-34 victory over Charlotte. From 1-6 to ...
VIRGINIA STATE
MountaineerMaven

PREVIEW: West Virginia Looks to Play a Complete Game Against a Pesky Bellarmine Squad

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) welcome in the Bellarmine Knights (2-5) Tuesday night for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Bellarmine enters its second season at the Division I level after rising to a D-II powerhouse over the last decade with four Final Four appearances, including a national championship under the direction of Scott Davenport. The Knights posted an impressive 10-3 ASUN conference record and finished second in their first season as conference members last year, earning their 12th consecutive postseason bid.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia Tech Hokies OL Brock Hoffman accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation

On Monday, Virginia Tech Hokies Offensive Lineman Brock Hoffman accepted his East-West Shrine Bowl Invitation. Hoffman will showcase his abilities with aspirations to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3 inch 310-pound offensive lineman joins Tre Turner, Amare Barno and Lecitus Smith, whom have all accepted their Reese's Senior Bowl invitations with hopes of advancing to the next stage of their playing careers.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
West Virginia State
UTSA

UTSA falls to Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS – The UTSA women's basketball team fell to Minnesota 81-52 Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena. The Roadrunners opened the game with a 7-0 run to gain an early advantage as they forced two turnovers and grabbed five boards by the 7:33 mark. Minnesota scored four consecutive points to bridge the gap to three (7-3), but two free throws from Elena Blanding pushed the lead back to five (9-4) with 4:36 remaining. The Golden Gophers then went on a 16-2 run to finish the first and lead 20-11.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
jerryratcliffe.com

Nick Grant to play in East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3

Senior defensive back Nick Grant has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas. The Shrine Bowl, America’s longest-running college football all-star game, which supports Shriners Children’s®, will be played at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders as part of NFL Pro Bowl week.
LAS VEGAS, NV
247Sports

Minnesota focused on former OC Kirk Ciarrocca for return to Golden Gophers

After Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck fired offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, the Golden Gophers reportedly have zeroed in on a possible replacement. Ryan Burns of GopherIllustrated reported on Thursday night that Minnesota plans to bring back former offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca for another stint in the Twin Cities in the same role after he spent one season in an off-field role at West Virginia. Pete Thamel first reported that Minnesota was targeting Ciarrocca as its offensive coordinator hire.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Dominion Post

WVU headed to Phoenix for Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Minnesota

MORGANTOWN — The WVU football team is headed west for its bowl game with a spot in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against the Big Ten’s Minnesota. The game is scheduled for 10:15 p.m. start Dec. 28 on ESPN at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in Phoenix. It is the second time the Mountaineers have played in this bowl — the last was following the 2015 season, then known as the Cactus Bowl — a 43-42 win over Arizona State.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guaranteed Rate#American Football#The Golden Gophers#Espn
WFRV Local 5

Wisconsin falls to Minnesota, Axe returns to the Golden Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s fans gleefully converged on the field as Paul Bunyan’s Axe was slowly paraded through the crowd, eager for a peek at this long-sought trophy that has gone so often to Wisconsin. The Gophers’ defense swarmed the field like that all afternoon. Tanner Morgan overcame an interception that was returned for a […]
MINNESOTA STATE
WVNT-TV

Quick Hits: Neal Brown on history with P.J. Fleck, player availability for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the eighteenth time in the last 20 seasons, WVU is preparing to compete in a bowl game. This time, the Mountaineers will play in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 28. They learned Sunday that they’ll face against Minnesota in Phoenix, Arizona, the first matchup between two programs who have played football for more than 250 years combined.
COLLEGE SPORTS
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Outshines Golden Gophers, Moves to 7-0

The cold of a December evening in Minnesota did nothing to cool down the UNC women’s basketball team’s hot start. Carolina fought through a tough Golden Gophers side Wednesday night, using a terrific homecoming performance from sophomore forward Alyssa Ustby to take an 82-76 victory and move to 7-0 this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Virginia to play in Fenway Bowl in final game for Coach Bronco Mendenhall

Following an emotionally charged week in which its coach stunned the program with his resignation, the Virginia football team accepted an invitation Sunday afternoon to participate in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 at Fenway Park in Boston. The Cavaliers (6-6) will face Southern Methodist (8-4) in the final...
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiasports.com

VIRGINIA FENWAY BOWL CENTRAL

Cavalier Countdown Tailgate – 3 hours before kick-off (More information coming) UVA Clubs Wahoo Welcome – a casual meet-up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. the night before the Fenway Bowl (More information coming) FENWAY PARK SEATING. FENWAY PARK A-Z PARKING. Parking is extremely limited around Fenway Park. The Fenway...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Progress

Virginia Tech headed to Pinstripe Bowl to play Maryland

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will play in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 against Maryland at Yankee Stadium. It will be the Hokies’ first appearance in the bowl that held its inaugural matchup in 2010. The ACC along with the Big Ten agreed to partner with the Pinstripe Bowl in 2014. The game was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BLACKSBURG, VA
Post-Bulletin

Golden Gophers were winners in football, war, life

Eighty years ago today, Bruce Smith was on a train from Minneapolis to Chicago when he received word of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It was Dec. 7, 1941, and Smith, known as “the Faribault Flash,” was heading east to accept awards as the standout college football player of the season. In Chicago, he was to be feted as the college Man of the Year, and two days later he would receive the Heisman Trophy in New York.
FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional grad Mike Evans Jr. to play football at West Virginia

Mike Evans Jr. is proof the NCAA transfer portal works — if you have patience and are willing to do a little self-promoting. Evans has a new college destination and he couldn’t be more pleased. Relieved to finally arrive at a decision, Evans announced Saturday he will play next season...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Here’s how to get your tickets to see WVU in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Tickets for West Virginia’s appearance in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Chase Field (48,633) in Phoenix, Arizona, are now on sale to the general public at WVUGAME.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:15 EST/8:15 MST on ESPN. Available tickets in the WVU allotment...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections - November 28th

With a victory over Wisconsin to claim Paul Bunyan's Axe, Minnesota closed out the 2021 regular season on a high note. For fans, attention now turns to the Gophers' bowl destination, which will likely remain in question until next Sunday when the final CFP rankings are released and the bowl destination dominos can fall from there.
MINNESOTA STATE
wvsportsnow.com

Report: TJ Banks Set to Transfer, Tight End Room Thins Ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was first reported by Mike Casazza of 247 Sports that WVU tight end TJ Banks intends to enter the transfer portal. When starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin was sidelined with a host of nagging injuries early in the season, it became the job of TJ Banks to step up into offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s schemes. Over the course of 11 games, Banks got half a dozen receptions for a total of 51 yards.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy