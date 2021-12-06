Golden Gophers to Play West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Eighty years ago today, Bruce Smith was on a train from Minneapolis to Chicago when he received word of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. It was Dec. 7, 1941, and Smith, known as “the Faribault Flash,” was heading east to accept awards as the standout college football player of the season. In Chicago, he was to be feted as the college Man of the Year, and two days later he would receive the Heisman Trophy in New York.

