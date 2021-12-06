Golden Gophers to Play West Virginia in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
After finishing second in the Big Ten West, the 8-4 Minnesota Golden Gophers will face the 6-6 West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed...kdhlradio.com
After finishing second in the Big Ten West, the 8-4 Minnesota Golden Gophers will face the 6-6 West Virginia Mountaineers in the Guaranteed...kdhlradio.com
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0