ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Episode 314: Kiner-Falefa at Shortstop?

baseballprospectus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEJ and Andy discuss the lockout, the new coaching hires, and rumors that...

www.baseballprospectus.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reportedly turned down big money contract from Braves

Freddie Freeman has donned only a single uniform throughout his Major League Baseball career. And if the Atlanta Braves have their way, it’s the only uniform he’ll ever wear. But the path to that end may not come without come some hiccups. Freeman is currently a free agent and seeking...
MLB
The Spun

Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
MLB
FanSided

This Yankees-Royals trade could get NYY cheap defensive shortstop

We’ve been so lost in the Yankees‘ unwillingness to dip more than a toe into the free agent shortstop pool, and we’ve allowed ourselves to get distracted by the lowest men on the totem pole. Andrelton Simmons? Freddy Galvis? Jose Iglesias? All pointless. But there is a hidden way to...
MLB
Detroit News

Javy Baez is latest but not the last free-agent shortstop linked to Tigers

Detroit — National reports surfaced Friday afternoon (MLB Network, The Athletic, others) that the Tigers have had talks with free agent shortstop Javier Baez. Well, of course they have. Tigers general manager Al Avila made it clear from the start of the offseason that landing a shortstop was a priority...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrelton Simmons
NESN

MLB Rumors: Yankees Sign Former Red Sox Shortstop As Free Agent

The New York Yankees seemingly have been tied to each free agent this offseason, but reportedly got one of their guys Monday. The Yankees signed former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Peraza to a minor league deal, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post. Peraza has bounced around...
MLB
fangraphs.com

His Swing Remade, Tigers Prospect Ryan Kreidler Is Now Dangerous in the Box

Ryan Kreidler isn’t the same hitter that Eric Longenhagen and Kevin Goldstein described when they put together our Detroit Tigers Top Prospects List last spring. The 24-year-old (as of last month) shortstop no longer possesses a “conservative, contact-oriented approach coupled with limited raw power.” Thanks to remaking his mindset and mechanics, Kreidler crushed 22 home runs this season while slashing a solid .270/.349/.454. Making those numbers all the more impressive is that the 2019 fourth-rounder out of UCLA put them up between Double-A Erie and Triple-A Toledo in his first full professional season.
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees preparing to lose out on another top shortstop, starting pitching is an issue

Top New York Yankees links, rumors, news, updates:. The Yankees are taking a risky approach with their free-agency strategy this off-season, waiting for some of the bigger names to be plucked off the market before diving in and acquiring a big name. General manager Brian Cashman has been patient in the past, notably with infielder DJ LeMahieu, striking a deal that was far less than initially predicted.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Prospectus#Shortstop#Yankees
Empire Sports Media

Report: Yankees check in on under-the-radar shortstop free agent

It is becoming more probable that the New York Yankees settle for a second-tier shortstop free agent, allowing Corey Seager and Carlos Correa to sign elsewhere. General manager Brian Cashman still has a solid amount of money to spend, but the team recently checked in on under-the-radar free agent Andrelton Simmons.
MLB
MySanAntonio

Rangers give shortstop Marcus Semien seven years, $175 million

In an offseason filled with four high-profile free agent shortstops, the Texans Rangers just plucked the first one off the board. Marcus Semien, who hit 45 home runs with 102 RBI for the Blue Jays last season, is the first big-name free agent shortstop to sign, agreeing to a seven-year, $175 million deal with the Rangers, according to multiple reports.
BASEBALL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Trade Target: Isiah Kiner-Falefa

After sitting idly by and watching while the Texas Rangers doled out their second massive contract to an infielder in 24 hours — this time to Corey Seager, who checked basically every box the Yankees had entering this offseason — New York needs to get creative to fix its infield problems. The dismissals of depth pieces Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez have left the Yankees even more woefully thin on the infield, with an out-of-position Gio Urshela and defensive-butcher Gleyber Torres as the only players on the Major League roster semi-capable of playing shortstop. So, in short, it’s looking like the organization might have to look to the trade market to fill those holes.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
arcamax.com

Tigers reach six-year, $140M deal with shortstop Javier Báez

DETROIT — Here's the first thing shortstop Javier Baez brings to the table — stability at what has been for years a fatally unstable defensive position in Detroit. The Tigers, according to Sports Info Solutions, have had the fewest defensive runs saved in Major League Baseball since 2016. Their combined minus-352 is by far the worst over that span.
MLB
Yardbarker

Should Yankees jump in on unexpected shortstop free agent target?

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is waiting patiently for the shortstop market to settle, especially with astronomical prices on every player. None of the top options have currently landed with a new team, as the expectation is that they will be a bit cheaper in the coming weeks, especially if deals commence after the December 1 lockout.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees: 4 shortstop trade targets if NYY bow out of free agency

No, we’re not twisting ourselves into a pretzel trying to convince ourselves that passing on a high-profile shortstop in this star-studded class is a good idea. New York Yankees fans are rightfully angry that’s been the buzz circulating in recent days. All we’re doing is living life and exploring ways...
MLB
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Making a case for Danny Duffy joining the rotation

Adding pitching depth is obviously essential for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, and if they are not going to be spending on top free agents, then they will need to get creative. There is still some decent value out there, they are just not nearly as flashy as Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw. The Cubs will likely not have a top-tier rotation next season, but there is a chance for it to get significantly better than it was in 2021. Not saying much…but the point still stands.
MLB
theScore

Report: Yanks talked Kiner-Falefa with Rangers, interested in Simmons

The New York Yankees don't appear to be keen on adding a star shortstop for next season. New York's front office has discussed a trade with the Texas Rangers for infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, sources told Andy Martino of SNY. The Yankees are also among several clubs to contact free-agent shortstop...
MLB
beyondtheboxscore.com

Tigers make first major offensive addition in shortstop Javier Báez

Contract negotiations between the Detroit Tigers and free agent shortstop Javier Baez heated up during the night and came to a fruitful conclusion on Tuesday morning: the talented, yet volatile infielder is getting a whopping $140 million for the next six years. The deal reportedly contains an opt-out clause. That...
MLB
WFAA

Rangers reportedly agree to deal with star shortstop Corey Seager

ARLINGTON, Texas — Well, it seems as if the Texas Rangers weren't kidding around about having money to spend this offseason. Their impressive spending spree continued Monday with an agreement with star free agent shortstop Corey Seager, according to a report by ESPN's Jeff Passan. Sources told Passan that the...
NFL
The Staten Island Advance

MLB rumors: Yankees talking trade for stopgap shortstop

Houston Astros’ Carlos Correa and Colorado Rockies’ Trevor Story are all that’s left of the bumper crop of free-agent shortstops. The Texas Rangers signed Corey Seager (10 years, $325 million) AND Marcus Semien (seven years, $175 million), while the Detroit Tigers landed Javier Baez (six years, $140 million). Both Correa...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy