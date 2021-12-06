Episode 314: Kiner-Falefa at Shortstop?

After sitting idly by and watching while the Texas Rangers doled out their second massive contract to an infielder in 24 hours — this time to Corey Seager, who checked basically every box the Yankees had entering this offseason — New York needs to get creative to fix its infield problems. The dismissals of depth pieces Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez have left the Yankees even more woefully thin on the infield, with an out-of-position Gio Urshela and defensive-butcher Gleyber Torres as the only players on the Major League roster semi-capable of playing shortstop. So, in short, it’s looking like the organization might have to look to the trade market to fill those holes.
Comments / 0