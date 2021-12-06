Episode 314: Kiner-Falefa at Shortstop?

Adding pitching depth is obviously essential for the Chicago Cubs in 2022, and if they are not going to be spending on top free agents, then they will need to get creative. There is still some decent value out there, they are just not nearly as flashy as Max Scherzer or Clayton Kershaw. The Cubs will likely not have a top-tier rotation next season, but there is a chance for it to get significantly better than it was in 2021. Not saying much…but the point still stands.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO