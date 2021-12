BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – What began in February has come to this. Time to sharpen those teeth, as the Timbers look to carve out a cup and lift some victory slabs. The 26th MLS Cup needs to go to someone. The Timbers have made it this far. They may as well snatch that silver for themselves - and for the city that is so desperate for a winner and something to truly treasure after the past 21 months of such bizarre times for all.

