Live Reactions to 2022 Depth Charts (NL East)

As we are now a few weeks into the offseason, there have been a few noteworthy moves that the Miami Marlins have made over the last two weeks. The Marlins not only agreed to a contract extension with shortstop Miguel Rojas, but also added to the bullpen by acquiring right-hander Louis Head from the Tampa Bay Rays. In addition to those two moves, the rumor-mill has also been churning surrounding the club as Miami has been linked to several top outfielders, as well as a potential extension with star pitcher Sandy Alcantara being finalized.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO