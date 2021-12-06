ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: St. Nicholas Day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaint Nicholas, the real life inspiration for Santa Claus, was born around 280 AD in what is known today as Turkey. His parents died when Nicholas was very young, leaving him with...

National Thanksgiving Day

Welcome to November 25th on the National Day Calendar. Sarah Hale is not someone most of us know by name, but she contributed two significant things to American culture. First, she was the author of the classic nursery rhyme Mary Had a Little Lamb. Second, and more importantly, she played a key role in our celebration of Thanksgiving. In 1862, she wrote to President Lincoln, asking him to make Thanksgiving a national holiday. Though he didn’t respond for another year, in the midst of the Civil War, Lincoln fulfilled her request. He declared the holiday, asking Americans to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November as a Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer. Today we carry on that tradition in many different ways but Thanksgiving Day is still an opportunity to bring family and friends together in the spirit of gratitude. I’m Marlo Anderson with the National Day Calendar. See you again tomorrow as we Celebrate Every Day!
LINCOLN, ND
Riverhead News-Review

St. Nicholas Fair returns

This beloved Island tradition will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. St. Nicholas was born in the 3rd century and was made a saint because of his generous works — especially for those in need. He also had a deep concern for sailors and ships. St. Nicholas will make a special, in-person appearance at the fair in his signature red robes.
FESTIVAL
chessbase.com

St. Nicholas Day: 60 minutes Vienna Opening free of charge

Your key to fresh ideas, precise analyses and targeted training!. Everyone uses ChessBase, from the World Champion to the amateur next door. It is the program of choice for anyone who loves the game and wants to know more about it. Start your personal success story with ChessBase and enjoy the game even more.
GERMANY
thefocus.news

St Nicholas Day shoe-related tradition goes back at least 300 years

Everyone is counting down the days until 25th December, but in the lead up to the big day, many people across Europe celebrate St Nicholas Day. St Nick’s day has many pre-Christmas traditions including one related to shoes which dated back at least 300 years. St Nicholas Day is celebrated...
LIFESTYLE
Saint Nicholas
Journal & Sunday Journal

DAR National Day of Service

The Shenandoah Valley Chapter chose, Oct. 7, as their DAR National Day of Service. To honor the first settler in what is now West Virginia, the members met at the Morgan Morgan Monument that is located on the east side of Rt. 11 and on the north side of the Mill Creek bridge! Regent, Margie Ways, washed and scrubbed the bronze plaque and the stains on the monument!
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
lovelandbeacon.com

Celebrating St. Nicholas

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2021-230 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (December 6, 2021) – In Issue 2021-230 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, it is St. Nicholas Day and we learn some Santa Claus facts too. HAPPY ST. NICHOLAS DAY!. Did you remember to put your shoes out last night,...
LOVELAND, OH
coloradocommunitymedia.com

St. Nicholas visits Citizens Park

The children were not nestled all snug in their beds, but visions of sugar plums — or some equivalent candy — were likely dancing in their heads while visiting downtown Idaho Springs Saturday, Nov. 27. The city kicked off the winter holiday season with its annual tree lighting in Citizens...
IDAHO SPRINGS, CO
Wapakoneta Daily News

It's National Mutt Day

Head to the WDN Facebook page to see some of our favorite mutts, posted by our Facebook friends. And feel free to add your favorite mixed breed friend to the list!
PETS
fox42kptm.com

Leave your shoes out...It's St. Nicholas Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — St. Nicholas Day is celebrated on December 6 to remember the man who dedicated his life to serving the sick and suffering, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The saint was born in the third century in the village of Patar which is in modern-day Turkey. He is known...
OMAHA, NE
WDBJ7.com

St. Nicholas stops by Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lexington got a glimpse of the historic figure many say inspired the name of Santa. The good saint was spotted waving to passersby in front of St. Patrick’s Catholic church Monday afternoon. Nicholas was a bishop in Turkey back in the Third Century, and...
LEXINGTON, VA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Lincoln called for national day of thanks

The year that is drawing towards its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature, that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God.
RELIGION
news24-680.com

A Day Of Remembrance… As Our Calendar Gets Ready To Flip

Big Day in our News Bunker. Not only because of the immense history behind the date, but because there’s a lot going on in the 24/680 – even as most households take time off from school and work and ease into preparations for visiting relatives and family feasting. Reveille arrived...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WDBJ7.com

Recipes for National Brownie Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - December 8 is National Brownie Day. Here are some recipes to spice up the treat for your next holiday party. All you need is a box of brownie mix of your choosing, eggs, water, oil and other ingredients. The first thing we are going to do...
ROANOKE, VA
kxnet.com

Chmielewski Christmas Corner even bigger and better

One family’s holiday spirit couldn’t be brighter, quite literally. A house on a corner in Bismarck has been turned into a winter wonderland. The house is on the corner of Kennedy Ave. and North 23rd St. Homeowner Allen Chmielewski said their elaborate light display gets a lot of...
BISMARCK, ND
WAPT

Check out this family's spectacular Christmas lights display

ELIZABETH, Pa. — Many people spent the weekend after Thanksgiving putting up Christmas lights. But one Pittsburgh-area family started the process a month ago. Now that the Zombek family is finished with their display, they are inviting everyone to take a look. Click the video player above to see the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
thediscoverycenter.org

Be Part of the National Day of Giving!

Black Friday, Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday! Let’s celebrate this National Day of Giving! We hope you consider supporting The Discovery Center this Giving Tuesday (November 30). All money raised goes to support the immediate needs of The Discovery Center and Story Garden which benefits the children in the Southern Tier!
ADVOCACY
kxnet.com

Celebrating its 75th Anniversary, the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Displays New Nativity Scene

KX News (Bismarck) — One of the most visible buildings in Bismarck is getting a new addition, at least for Christmas. Saturday, a new outdoor nativity scene will be officially unveiled and blessed at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The nativity scene is a gift to the Cathedral, honoring its 75th anniversary. The displaying of the nativity scene at the cathedral and around the world is being encouraged by Pope Francis, in a letter on the meaning and importance of the nativity scene.
BISMARCK, ND
kxnet.com

Business Beat: Hickory Farms back in Kirkwood Mall for the holidays

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for that hard-to-shop-for-person in your life, a store in the Kirkwood Mall could have just what you need. After taking a year off from their mall location in Bismarck due to the pandemic, Hickory Farms is back just in time for the holiday season.
BISMARCK, ND

