ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Mayor to issue private sector employer COVID-19 vaccination mandate – MSNBC interview

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday...

wtvbam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Corrections Officers’ Union Sues Mayor De Blasio Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The corrections officers‘ union is suing Mayor Bill de Blasio over New York City’s vaccine mandate for city workers. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Manhattan State Supreme Court seeks to stop the city’s vaccination deadline. They’re also calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers who are on leave can return to work and address the severe staffing crisis. The union says officers have been working 60 hours over five consecutive days each week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
CBS New York

NYC Hospitality Alliance: Mayor De Blasio ‘Grinch’ For Vaccine Mandate That May Keep Tourists With Young Children Away

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was new fallout Tuesday from the city’s new vaccine mandate which goes far beyond any other in the nation. Mayor Bill de Blasio thinks everything will work out, but many businesses are concerned about the impact it will have on the holiday tourist season, which is just starting to make a comeback. In fact, demonstrators gathered at night outside the mayor’s house in Park Slope, Brooklyn to protest. Police said there were no arrests or incidents, but tensions were high due to the unpopularity of the mandates, CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported. The sweeping rules pertaining to private businesses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
uticaphoenix.net

A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill De Blasio
CBS New York

Having Trouble Getting A COVID-19 Booster Appointment? CBS2 Is Here To Point You In Right Direction

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With more people now getting COVID-19 booster shots, some New Yorkers are struggling to book an appointment. CBS2’s Ali Bauman takes a look at how to find an appointment and what to do once you get one. “I want to get a booster shot, but to tell you the truth, I don’t know where,” said Rick Lopez of Midtown. Lopez is not alone. While vaccine appointments on the New York City website are available, they’re sporadic and mostly in the outer boroughs. “But I have finals going on right now so a little hard to find a time that’s working...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rev. Al Sharpton group to protest de Blasio’s city-sanctioned drug dens

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s sometime political partner, the Rev. Al Sharpton, is protesting his legalized drug injection site in Harlem, charging that city officials are treating the predominantly black neighborhood as a dumping ground for addicted, homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers. “We are compassionate and want to help...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msnbc#Private Sector#New York City Mayor#Covid 19#Vaccinations#Reuters
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From This, Starting Dec. 27

State officials, local governments, and businesses across the U.S. have already enacted vaccine mandates for millions of people in the country. Still, only around 60 percent of people eligible to be vaccinated in the U.S. are fully vaccinated right now, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). And with Delta far from contained and a new variant spreading around the world, that's cause for serious concern. The Omicron variant, which was first reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) on Nov. 24, has already made its way into the U.S., having been detected in at least 16 states so far, including California, Louisiana, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. Now, some government officials have decided to implement even stricter vaccine requirements.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

5 Cases Of Omicron Variant Confirmed In New York

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Kathy Hochul have announced that five people in New York state have tested positive for the Omicron variant. “No cause for alarm. We just want to make sure that the public is aware of information when we receive it,” Governor Hochul said. The individuals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Virginia Mercury

New COVID-19 omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans on Monday about the latest COVID-19 variant, describing it as “a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.” Biden did not announce any new travel restrictions or other federal actions during his brief remarks from the White House. Instead, he urged Americans to get a booster […] The post New COVID-19 omicron variant ‘not a cause for panic,’ Biden says appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Andrew Cuomo Reportedly Considering Bid for New York Attorney General

Disgraced New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) is reportedly considering a bid to reclaim his old position as the state’s attorney general. “People in Cuomo’s orbit are tossing it out there,” a person familiar with the situation told The New York Post on Friday. “They’re floating it … and gauging people’s reactions.”
POLITICS
cityandstateny.com

21 in ’21, others, blast Eric Adams’ support for male speaker candidate

For a while, it seemed the first majority female New York City Council might end up electing a female speaker. But as the ground shifts in the fast-moving race to choose the council’s leader, those close to Mayor-elect Eric Adams are pushing for Council Member Francisco Moya, as City & State and others reported earlier this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Landlord Groups Fume As NYC Council Mulls Proposal To Prevent Criminal Background Checks Of Potential Tenants

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There has been an 11th-hour attempt by the City Council to pass a controversial bill that would prevent landlords from doing criminal background checks on potential tenants. It could affect residents of several million rental apartments, condos and co-ops, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. Landlord groups were in an uproar Wednesday, charging that the safety of millions of tenants is on the line if the lame duck mayor and lame duck City Council ram through a bill that prevents them from checking the criminal histories of people before they allow them to move into their buildings. “Murder, assault, battery, drug...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy