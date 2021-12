It’s no secret that the need for strong cybersecurity defenses are at an all time high. Cyber attacks, no matter their cause, can be costly. IBM reported that in 2020, the average cost of a data breach was USD 3.86 million globally, and USD 8.64 million in the United States. Meanwhile, ransomware attacks continue to wreak havoc on large companies, small businesses, local government, and educational institutions. These attacks can have harrowing financial effects, but can also do major damage to an organization’s reputation. Of equal importance, think of what could be at stake for your customers if their personal information got into the wrong hands.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO