This pre-historic-looking Vermont rental is literally straight out of the Flintstones. I know you are familiar with the legendary cartoon the Flintstones, and I think we are both sure there was no landscape like this ever pictured in the show. That said, I could certainly picture Fred and Wilma enjoying some maple syrup and pancakes inside this Flintstones-style abode just a short drive from the Capital Region outside of Bennington in Pownal, Vermont. In fact, all you would need is pre-historic car with no floorboard and a couple of dinosaurs to make this feel just like the classic cartoon.

POWNAL, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO