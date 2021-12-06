ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2022 BMW X5

By Robert Duffer
The Car Connection
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital instrument cluster is a missed opportunity. The 2022 BMW X5 represents the brand’s center, with equal parts comfort, convenience, and performance. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 BMW X5? What does it compare to?. The X5 is a sport-utility vehicle that can seat up to seven passengers,...

www.thecarconnection.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M CEO Frank van Meel Explains the BMW XM

The BMW XM is one of the most important and exciting performance cars in the brand’s recent history. Not only is it the first standalone BMW M car since the original M1 (it’s actually more of a true M car than the M1, as it was designed by BMW M, too) but it’s also the brand’s first hybrid. So now that the XM Concept is finally here, showing off a very production-ready look at the upcoming car, we spoke with the man behind the M Division — CEO Frank van Meel.
CARS
wardsauto.com

BMW i7 Confirmed for 2022 Launch

BMW confirms plans for a new electric-powered i7 model based on the upcoming seventh-generation 7-Series. The upmarket sedan, shown undergoing cold-weather testing in prototype form in photographs issued by the German automaker (below), is planned to go on sale in North America by the end of 2022 as a zero-emission competitor to Mercedes-Benz EQS and Tesla Model S.
CARS
BMW BLOG

2022 BMW i4 first customer cars delivered at BMW Welt

Unveiled in March, put into production in October, and delivered to the first owners in November – that’s the short story (so far) of the first-ever BMW i4. Manufactured in Munich, the electric gran tourer was the star of a dedicated event organized last weekend at BMW Welt where early adopters got behind the wheel of the first customer cars.
CARS
motoringresearch.com

BMW M4 Competition M xDrive 2021 review

BMW adds all-wheel drive to its blisteringly powerful M3 and M4. Stand back, purists: we think it’s the pick of the range…. Perceived wisdom is that 250hp is the realistic limit for how much power you can send through a car’s two front wheels. So, where does that leave the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Electric Power#Bmw X5#Digital#Mercedes#Suv
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M Head of Design Talks to Us About the BMW XM

After speaking with BMW M CEO Frank van Meel, about the all-new BMW XM Concept, we decided to talk to BMW M’s head of design, Marcus Syring. Being the head of design, Syring points out certain aspects of the design most enthusiasts won’t notice. For instance, the very flat top of the windshield and the upright A-pillars give the XM a very upright, proud, and expressive design. Whether you like it or not, those are the themes BMW M was working with when designing the XM.
CARS
Shropshire Star

BMW releases striking Concept XM

New design gives a glimpse of firm’s upcoming performance SUV. BMW has unveiled a new model that previews an upcoming performance SUV from its M brand – the Concept XM. The production model – badged XM – will be built from the end of 2022 at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA. It’ll arrive as BMW M’s first standalone vehicle since the legendary M1.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

BMW Teases New Electric i7 Testing On Ice

BMW, unwilling to let Mercedes dominate the luxury electric sedan segment with its EQS, has been cooking up its own spectacular EV called the i7. We first saw spy shots of the car in July last year, and since then, the prototype vehicles being used for testing have shed no camouflage. Thanks to those who can see past the squiggly white lines on the black wrap and have the skills to render the underlying vehicle with relative accuracy, we have a rough idea of what the production car will look like, complete with its gargantuan kidney grilles. Fortunately, fans of BMW's new design language will get to see the controversial styling before too long, as the automaker has just wrapped up winter testing.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Check Out The BMW XM In 11 Different Colors

The new BMW Concept XM has been revealed and it's made quite a spectacle of itself. Its 750-horsepower hybrid powertrain has been overshadowed by its arresting styling, emphasized by a grille of epic proportions. The concept was finished in two-tone paint with matte gold-bronze on the upper section and Space Grey Metallic paint lower down. It got us thinking - would the Concept XM look better or worse if it were finished in one of BMW's other popular color options? We rendered the Concept XM in several of them, including the launch colors from popular M cars, in an attempt to answer that question.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Cars
Creative Bloq

BMW revives 1970s logo – and it's delightfully extra

It was only last year that BMW revealed its new logo, a flat and minimal reworking of its previously 3D emblem. We loved the sleek new look, but it seems BMW isn't abandoning its design roots just yet. The brand has revealed that its new M division cars will feature...
CARS
d1softballnews.com

BMW Concept XM: a Motorsport revolution

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.
CARS
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: BMW M4 Convertible — Finally Worth the Compromise?

As an unabashed lover of convertibles, I was deeply disappointed with the last-gen M4 Convertible. Its chassis rigidity, or lack thereof, was so poor that it completely ruined the fun of having a topless sports car. Convertibles will always be inherently less rigid than coupes but the added noise, open-air experience, and excitement are usually worth the compromise. That wasn’t so with the last-gen M4 Convertible but might it be so in this new one?
CARS
BMW BLOG

Video: 2022 BMW M240i takes on BMW M440i Gran Coupe on the track

In their latest video, The Fast Lane Car decided to test two BMW models side by side on the track. Nothing unusual, but here is the twist: both BMWs are using the same engine. Since the two cars are different in size, there could only be one winner, but what are the main differences you can spot while driving the BMW M240i and the BMW M440i Gran Coupe? That’s what they set out to find out in this side-to-side track test.
CARS
topgear.com

Look! It’s the BMW i7 electric luxury saloon

Camouflage be damned: this is our first official look at the new BMW i7, an electric luxury saloon that’s set to arrive some time in 2022. BMW claims that the i7 will be the first of its kind, conveniently forgetting that we’ve already had a go in the Mercedes EQS. But no matter. It’ll be billed as the electric version of the next-generation 7 Series, using the same CLAR platform found in the i4 saloon and iX SUV.
CARS
BMW BLOG

BMW XM: What price tag will make sense?

When it arrives in 2023, the BMW XM luxury and sports SUV will not only be the most powerful production series BMW ever made (that crown now belongs to the M5 CS), but also the most expensive BMW. That spot currently belongs to the BMW M760Li, the last mohican when it comes to a V12 engine under the hood. The BMW M760i starts at $157,800 in the United States. Being a full-on M product and packed with the best luxury items currently available, the BMW XM is expected to come with an appropriate luxury price tag.
CARS
Jalopnik

The i7 Is BMW's Answer To The Mercedes EQS

There is a whole economy of photographers who take “spy shots” of preproduction cars and then sell those shots to publications, including, in the past, rags like Jalopnik, but, increasingly, manufacturers are opting to cut out the middle man and release their own pictures. Cue the BMW and the i7.
CARS
Carscoops

G-Power Lifts The BMW X5 M Competition And Mercedes-AMG G63 To 800 HP

As standard, the BMW X5 M Competition and Mercedes-AMG G 63 are two very impressive, high-performance SUVs but that hasn’t stopped G-Power from announcing a bunch of tuning packages for the duo. The first upgrade that G-Power has developed for the X5 M Competition and the G 63 is...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy