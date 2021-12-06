2022 BMW X5

A WINDOW ON THE FUTURE – An important piece of yours future BMW will unveil it, in a couple of days, at the American Art Basel exhibition, scheduled in Miami from 2 to 4 December. Among the many modern and contemporary works of art by emerging artists, the Bavarian house is ready to unveil a very different (and decidedly bolder) prototype compared to the latest cars born under the sign of the propeller. A car designed to break the mold and compete with ultra-high performance SUVs such as the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. There BMW he called her Concept XM, betting on taut lines and exasperated geometric patterns that emphasize every single centimeter of the bodywork: sharp and muscular shapes that should characterize, probably a little softened, the definitive model, whose production in the departments of the American factory in Spartanburg – where the Munich manufacturer assembles almost the entire range with raised wheels – should start at end of 2022.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO