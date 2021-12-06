ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

WCRE reps South Jersey flex sale

By Jessica Perry
NJBIZ
 6 days ago

Adding to the firm’s growing number of flex transactions in the region, on Dec. 2, WCRE announced the sale of 460 Black Horse Pike in...

njbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Sale closed in South Windsor $155,000 for a condominium

A 879-square-foot condominium built in 1973 has changed hands. The property located on 22 Amato Drive in South Windsor was sold on November 22, 2021 for $155,000, or $176 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and one bath. Additional units have recently changed hands nearby:. · A 1,050-square-foot...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
rebusinessonline.com

JLL Negotiates Sale of 163-Unit Apartment Community in Montclair, New Jersey

MONTCLAIR, N.J. — JLL has negotiated the sale of Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station, a 163-unit apartment community in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2008, the transit-oriented property features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, lounge and outdoor grilling areas. Jose Cruz, Steve Simonelli, J.B. Bruno, Michael Oliver and Kevin O’Hearn of JLL represented the seller, New York-based Clarion Partners, in the transaction. Natixis, an international investment bank based in Paris, provided a $54 million, floating-rate acquisition loan to the buyer, a joint venture between Mill Creek Residential and Cigna Investment Management. Matthew Pizzolato, Andy Scott, Tom Didio Jr. and Gerard Quinn of JLL placed the debt.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJBIZ

Linden Logistics Center secures $235M refinancing

Cushman & Wakefield served as exclusive advisor to Advance Realty Investors and Greek Development in arranging $235 million of permanent financing for two buildings totaling more than 1.32 million square feet at the Linden Logistics Center. The 10-year, fixed rate loan provided by Northwestern Mutual was announced Dec. 10. Located...
NJBIZ

Plainfield industrial building sells for $2.35M

An industrial building that was on the market for lease before being listed for sale, has sold in Middlesex County. On Dec. 9, NAI DiLeo-Bram & C0. announced Armor Poxy LLC purchased 1242A-1260 North Ave. in Plainfield from seller Turtle & Hughes for $2.35 million. NAI DiLeo-Bram Vice President Richard...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Wcre#Blackwood#Bernhardt Enterprises#Njbiz
NJBIZ

Atlantic City affordable housing rehab by Michaels, ACHA kicks off

Rehabilitation work is set to begin on an affordable housing community in Atlantic City after a Dec. 10 groundbreaking at Buzby Homes. The Michaels Organization announced the start of its $15.4 million endeavor with the Atlantic City Housing Authority to update the 126-unit property that, according to the real estate company, has remained largely untouched since it was built in 1952.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJBIZ

NJ putting up $6.3M in state subsidies for Paterson redevelopment

New Jersey is putting up $6.3 million in state subsidies to help finance another piece of the sprawling redevelopment plan in the Great Falls Historic District of Paterson. This latest plan deals with veteran’s housing development in the historic district, which state and local officials are eyeing as one potential site for revitalizing the former North Jersey manufacturing hub.
PATERSON, NJ
NJBIZ

Low industrial vacancies, lack of lab space leads to rent increases

Warehouse rent is going up across the nation, but according to a recent report from CBRE, it’s going up the most in New Jersey. According to to the commercial real estate services and investment firm, double-digit rent increases are on the horizon for many warehouse users, whether they are renewing agreements or moving to a new space. At a 64% uptick, Central Jersey has the highest increase in the U.S., while North Jersey has an increase of 40%.
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NJBIZ

East Orange apartment building sells for $4.4M

A 42-unit apartment building in East Orange has sold for $4.4 million, Marcus & Millichap said Dec. 7. Located at 170 N. Oraton Parkway, Regional Manager for the real estate brokerage firm’s New Jersey office James McGuckin announced the sale. Investment specialist Jed Matricaria, also based in Marcus & Millichap‘s N.J. office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the private investor seller.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
NJBIZ

Multi-housing community sells in Montclair

Boasting a location in bustling downtown Montclair, a multi-housing, transit-oriented community with 163 units has traded hands. This week, JLL Capital Markets announced it represented the seller, Clarion Partners LLC, in the sale of Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station to Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC and Cigna Investment Management.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wealthmanagement.com

New Jersey Office Owner Targets $1 Billion in Property Sales

(Bloomberg)—Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is selling its portfolio of offices and hotels as it pivots to owning apartment buildings. The Jersey City-based real estate investment trust is targeting more than $1 billion for four office buildings and two hotels in New Jersey, according to a person familiar with the matter. That...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJBIZ

NAI James E. Hanson helps bring Daidone Electric to Avenel

The latest deal from NAI James E. Hanson’s Lizzack-Horning team will bring an electric contractor service to Middlesex County. On Dec. 6, the independent commercial real estate firm announced it negotiated a lease for 1,030 square feet of office space at 1030 Saint Georges Ave. in Avenel. Darren Lizzack, Randy Horning and David Ukleja represented Orchard Enclave LLC, the landlord, in the transaction with Daidone Electric Inc.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJBIZ

Leaders in Construction, Real Estate and Design 2021

Advance your business edge with news from NJBiz. Register now for more article access. © 2021 BridgeTower Media. All information on this site is copyrighted by BridgeTower Media. All images are the sole property of BridgeTower Media and no rights are granted for any use without the express written consent...
REAL ESTATE
NJBIZ

Howell industrial site sells for $1.2M

A former Coatings Manufacturing location in Howell was sold for $1.2 million, Sheldon Gross Realty announced last week. A junk removal company purchased the 3.06-acre industrial property at 98 Industrial Court in a deal brokered by Sheldon Gross. “For a company that transports junk, it’s difficult to envision a better...
HOWELL, NJ
NJBIZ

Bussel brokers Sayreville industrial sale for $2.8M

An 8,000-square-foot industrial building in Sayreville sold for $2.8 million. On Dec. 6, Edison-based Bussel Realty Corp. announced Senior Vice President Jordan Metz and Sales Associate Eric Koons represented seller SJSA Associates in the sale to ECM Trailer. The buyer was represented by Commercial Realty Partners, BRC said. 444 Hartle...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
New York YIMBY |

Leasing Launches for 450 South Avenue in Garwood, New Jersey

Leasing officially launched this week for Vermella at Garwood Station, a new residential complex in Garwood, New Jersey. From Russo Development, the property introduces 296 apartments, 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, and 19,500 square feet of retail. The property is located at 450 South Avenue, a...
GARWOOD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy