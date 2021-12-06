WCRE reps South Jersey flex sale

Warehouse rent is going up across the nation, but according to a recent report from CBRE, it’s going up the most in New Jersey. According to to the commercial real estate services and investment firm, double-digit rent increases are on the horizon for many warehouse users, whether they are renewing agreements or moving to a new space. At a 64% uptick, Central Jersey has the highest increase in the U.S., while North Jersey has an increase of 40%.

ADVOCACY ・ 3 DAYS AGO