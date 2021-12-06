ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halberd Follow-up Verification Tests Prove 100% Eradication of TNF-alpha, a Major Contributing Factor to Alzheimer's Disease and PTSD/CTE

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 6, 2021 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) completed verification tests on elimination of Tumor Necrosis Factor-alpha (TNF-alpha) from synthetic cerebral spinal fluid (CSF). These tests confirmed virtually 100% elimination of TNF-alpha through Halberd's patented extracorporeal process, in combination with its patent-pending exposure to tuned...

