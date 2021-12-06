ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Turn Your Apple TV Into a Fireplace

mystar106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGot an Apple TV, but no fireplace? Yep, there’s an app for that. For 99 cents,...

www.mystar106.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Cut your cables with the Onn Roku Smart TV for $128 today

If you’ve ever wrangled with a complicated cable box or have been fed up with the high cost of satellite TV, it’s time to invest in a smart TV. With the 40” Onn LED Roku Smart TV, you can start watching Roku’s free content right out of the box without any complicated setup or hours on hold with customer service. Grab one for $128 now at Walmart to treat yourself or a loved one to a hassle-free entertainment system this holiday season.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

How to set up your Roku device and connect it to your TV and WiFi

For Roku setup, you'll need to plug it in, connect to WiFi, pair the remote, and activate the device. You can pair an enhanced Roku by inserting the batteries or pressing the pairing button, and the standard Roku remote doesn't need to be paired at all. You need to create...
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

3 ways to add channels to your Roku

You can add channels on Roku via the device, the mobile app, or the Roku website. Nearly every streaming service is available as a Roku channel — everything from Netflix and HBO Max to CBS All Access and Peacock. The Roku Channel is one channel option that lets you access...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fireplace Channel
PC Magazine

Black Friday Deal: Get Nearly 50% Off a TCL 65-Inch 4K Smart TV

Between holiday movie marathons, live New Year's Eve entertainment, and Super Bowl parties, you'll need a top-notch television heading into 2022. Look no further than the TCL 65-inch 6-Series 4K UHD smart TV, on sale for $799.99—nearly half off the $1,499.99 retail price. The bezel-less design makes for an elegant-looking...
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 55-inch TV for Black Friday

Here’s your chance to upgrade your living room’s screen, as this 55-inch TV Black Friday deal from Best Buy brings the price of the TCL 4-Series 4K TV down to just $380, with an amazing $120 discount on its original price of $500. There’s no shortage of Black Friday TV deals that you can shop among the best Black Friday deals — but you need to hurry if you want to take advantage of offers such as Best Buy’s price cut for this 55-inch TCL 4K TV, because stocks are dwindling by the minute.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This 70-inch TV is only $550 at Best Buy today — But hurry!

Cyber Monday might technically be over but we’re still spotting some of the best Cyber Monday deals hanging around. For instance, one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals still available is in the form of an Insignia 70-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. Normally priced at $750, it’s down to just $550 right now. As with all Cyber Monday deals hanging on, we can’t guarantee how long this offer will stick around. If it’s just the TV for you, snap it up now so you don’t miss out. You won’t regret it.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
imore.com

Best Cyber Monday Apple TV deals 2021

Cyber Monday is as good a time as any to pick up an Apple TV. Because of its lower price point and the fact the new Apple TV 4K (2021) is relatively new, discounts are more modest, but that doesn't mean you can't save a few bucks. Apple TV 4K...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

How to share your Apple Music or Apple One family plan

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Sharing your Apple Music Family subscription — or yourApple One Family or Premier bundle — with others in your household is a great way to save money while enjoying Apple's vast catalog of streaming music content. Here's how to get it done.
TECHNOLOGY
Vulture

How to Turn Motion Smoothing Off on Your TV

This article was originally published on July 24, 2019. Since many readers are presumably visiting the homes of relatives who have this ghastly setting enabled, we’re reposting it now. Also see our stories about the history of motion smoothing and our advice on how to talk to your loved ones about it.
ELECTRONICS
pockettactics.com

Watch all of your favourites with 25% off Apple TV 4k

Elevate your entertainment by introducing the Apple experience to your living room this Cyber Monday, with this great deal on Apple TV 4k. Bringing the best of TV together with access to all the top Apple services, it delivers a truly cinematic experience to your screen. Experience fluid, crisp video, high frame rates, and a sleek Siri Remote, all for a slashed price.
ELECTRONICS
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Baking It’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Co-hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg will star in the new cooking show “Baking It.” The show will debut Thursday, December 2 and you can watch on Peacock. The six-part holiday competition series will feature eight teams of two talented home bakers in a winter cabin to celebrate culinary holiday traditions. Contestant duos will include spouses, siblings, and best friends, who will create outstanding savory and sweet delights for themed challenges.
TV & VIDEOS
imore.com

Your best chance to save on Apple TV 4K this Cyber Monday has arrived

So far this year, we've seen very little in the way of great Cyber Monday Apple TV deals. Until now!. Over at Woot, buyers can snag an Apple TV 4K for just $100, a discount of close to $80. It's listed at $110 there but logging in with an Amazon Prime account takes a further $10 off at checkout (and scores you free shipping).
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

How to unwind with the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch

When you need a brief respite during a busy day, turn to the Mindfulness app on your Apple Watch. Life can be difficult, especially these days when we're still dealing with the pandemic and political strife and other obstacles. Add to those problems the stress and pressure we sometimes feel during a typical workday, and we all could use an outlet to help us unwind, even if it's just for a few minutes at a time. One quick and convenient way to relax is through your Apple Watch, specifically through the Mindfulness app.
CELL PHONES
Advanced Television

WaterBear goes global; now on Apple TV, Roku

To celebrate its first anniversary, WaterBear, the free streaming platform dedicated to the future of our planet, has rolled out globally, expanding its reach to 194 countries. As part of its global expansion, WaterBear’s content – spanning biodiversity, community, climate action and sustainable fashion, will also be available to watch on Apple TV and Roku devices.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Google TV adds more than 300 free channels to its live tab with Pluto TV

Google TV is adding yet another cord-cutting option to its live TV tab. With the addition of Pluto TV, Google TV users now have even more live TV channels to choose from. Beginning today, Google TV will now support Pluto TV within the live TV tab, meaning users can easily access more than 300 free channels from the platform’s primary live TV hub. Pluto TV is the fourth streaming service to grab a spot on Google TV’s tab. Previously, Google TV supported YouTube TV, Philo, and Sling — all of which require paid subscriptions.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Why Apple TV 4K is worth the premium

It’s hard, I admit, to make the argument for a nearly $200 streaming box when you can get the same basic functionality for around $20. It’s hard to make the math work in your mind. If all you care about is being able to watch the things you want to watch when you want to watch them, you can, indeed, get away with a cheap piece of hardware and still take your family out to dinner that night.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The best Apple TV apps

The Apple TV is a great piece of hardware, especially if you’re all in on the Apple ecosystem or just want to control your TV from your iPhone (which is handy if you lose the Apple TV’s tiny remote). The addition of the App Store on models like the newest Apple TV 4K opens the door to a whole new level of usefulness beyond just streaming TV and movies, with apps that do everything from delivering weather, news, and educational resources to turning the Apple TV into a hub for gaming, working out, and more. The only problem is that the sheer number of apps to sort through can be daunting, which is why we put together this guide to the best Apple TV apps you can get to help enhance your Apple TV experience.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy