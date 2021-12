Offense — D One yard apiece on the first two drives. A 20-play march that ended with no points. A three-and-out after the only takeaway. And two second-half interceptions by quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The stat sheet will show the Broncos gained 404 yards and went a combined 7 of 20 on third and fourth downs, but it was another clunker for the embattled group. In the biggest game of the year, Bridgewater posted a 62.2 passer rating and receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick totaled three catches on 11 targets. Sub-optimal. The bright spot was rookie running back Javonte Williams, who carried 22 times for 102 yards and caught six passes for 76 yards in his first start.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO