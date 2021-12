The Oregon women's basketball team will receive some added depth this week. Forward Taylor Hosendove was cleared by the NCAA on Thursday morning, the school announced. A 6-foot-2 senior forward, Hosendove had been caught in an extended waiting period the past month plus. Because she'd transferred once previously, from Clemson to Georgia State in 2019, the immediate transfer rule did not apply to her. Instead, she was forced to sit out of the team's first seven games of the 2021-22 season while sought clearance through a hardship waiver.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO