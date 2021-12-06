Broncos rookie Javonte Williams sets the tempo, notches franchise mark in Week 13 loss to Kansas City

DENVER (CBS4) – After their major upset of the Los Angeles Charges, two Broncos rookies find themselves fighting for league-wide honors. Javonte Williams and Pat Surtain II are candidates for the NFL Rookie of the Week Award. Williams took over for an injured Melvin Gordon III and tallied 111 total yards from scrimmage, including 57 receiving yards and 54 rushing yards. He also added a rushing touchdown. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) On the defensive side of the ball, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II is also up for the honor. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Surtain intercepted two passed from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, taking one of those picks back for a touchdown. He also recorded five tackles and two pass deflections. A game-changing performance from the rook. Vote for @PatSurtainll for @NFL Rookie of the Week » https://t.co/cKbB9BLSyP pic.twitter.com/4MGNWnmGT9 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 30, 2021 You can vote for the rookie of the week on a special section of NFL.com. The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team travels to Kansas City to visit the Chiefs this Sunday night.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO