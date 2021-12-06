ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos rookie Javonte Williams sets the tempo, notches franchise mark in Week 13 loss to Kansas City

By Kyle Newman
Daily Record
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an ugly night for the Broncos’ offense in Kansas City, “Pookie” provided a silver lining. Running back Javonte Williams rushed for 102 yards and caught six passes for another 76 yards in the 22-9 defeat at Arrowhead Stadium. Williams became the first rookie in franchise history with more than 100...

www.canoncitydailyrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mile High Report

The Takeaway: The Broncos offense is set with Javonte Williams

The Denver Broncos were on the upswing in week 12 against the Los Angeles Chargers. As Ian St. Clair and I discussed on the MHR Radio Podcast, the proverbial rollercoaster ride in Broncos Country saw Denver beat the Chargers 28-13 to move to 6-5. Teddy Bridgewater scored the Broncos first...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos rookie Pat Surtain II named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

ENGLEWOOD — The NFL has taken notice of Pat Surtain II. The Broncos rookie cornerback was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday, after his two-interception performance Sunday versus the Chargers. Surtain picked off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert twice in the fourth quarter, the first coming in the end zone and the second being returned 70 yards for a touchdown.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Tempo#American Football#Afc West#Chiefs
CBS Denver

Two Broncos Are In The Running For NFL Rookie Of The Week

DENVER (CBS4) – After their major upset of the Los Angeles Charges, two Broncos rookies find themselves fighting for league-wide honors. Javonte Williams and Pat Surtain II are candidates for the NFL Rookie of the Week Award. Williams took over for an injured Melvin Gordon III and tallied 111 total yards from scrimmage, including 57 receiving yards and 54 rushing yards. He also added a rushing touchdown. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) On the defensive side of the ball, rookie cornerback Pat Surtain II is also up for the honor. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Surtain intercepted two passed from Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, taking one of those picks back for a touchdown. He also recorded five tackles and two pass deflections. A game-changing performance from the rook. Vote for @PatSurtainll for @NFL Rookie of the Week » https://t.co/cKbB9BLSyP pic.twitter.com/4MGNWnmGT9 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 30, 2021 You can vote for the rookie of the week on a special section of NFL.com. The Broncos beat the Chargers 28-13 at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The team travels to Kansas City to visit the Chiefs this Sunday night.
NFL
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Sunday night game vs. Kansas City is biggest in years

Fans of the Denver Broncos have been treated to the team playing in some big games over the years. But there have not been many big games for some time now. Following the team’s victory in Super Bowl 50 and the subsequent retirement of Peyton Manning, the Broncos have become one of the league’s also-rans, much to the chagrin of the diehard fan base.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Should the Kansas City Chiefs be worried about the Denver Broncos?

In a rare turnabout, Kansas City Chiefs fans went from rooting for the Denver Broncos (gross) to now rooting against them in back-to-back weeks. It seems to be a joyous time around the kingdom as the Chiefs are once again in the driver seat of the AFC West and are now ready to take on their divisional foe.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 13 vs. Broncos

With a Kansas City Chiefs Week 13 matchup against the Denver Broncos on the slate, fans of every team in the AFC West division will be tuning in to see the outcome of this one. Chiefs-Broncos will have big implications on what has been one of the most tight-knit divisions in all of football, and we have some predictions as to how this one might play out.
NFL
Yardbarker

Broncos Rookie RB Javonte Williams to Handle 'Bulk' of Workload vs. Chiefs

Javonte Williams is the captain (of the backfield) now. With starting running back Melvin Gordon (hip/shoulder) listed as doubtful, Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Williams is likely to see the "bulk" of work against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. "Javonte would get the bulk of it...
NFL
The Denver Gazette

An opportunity in Kansas City: Why this could be the year the Broncos break 'the streak'

DENVER — In Kansas City, an opportunity awaits the Broncos. Sure, this exact opportunity presents itself twice every year, but this year, it feels different. On Sunday night, in front of a national audience and for first place in the AFC West, the Broncos have a chance to do something that they haven't done in 2,216 days — beat the Kansas City Chiefs and end the infamous 11-game losing streak to their divisional rivals.
NFL
pff.com

Week 13 DraftKings Sunday Night Football Showdown: Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The changing DFS and fantasy football landscape is shifting toward single-game contests. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the biggest is their Showdown Captain Mode format. The format blends the ease of focusing on a single game with the ability to differentiate yourself from the competition by choosing six players. The biggest wrinkle...
NFL
iheart.com

Kansas City Chiefs Take Advantage of Broncos Miscues to win 22-9

The Broncos had chances early in the Chiefs game to snap their 11 game losing streak but too many mistakes in the 2nd half sunk Denver's chances as they fell to Kansas City 22-9. Recap of the game is below:. The Broncos won the coin toss and elected to receive...
NFL
Daily Record

Three second-half turnovers doom Broncos’ upset bid in loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teddy Bridgewater sat on the bench after his second interception, helmet off and using both hands to rub his temples. Imagine his thoughts after he became the latest Broncos starting quarterback to lose to Kansas City. About the first interception, which was the kind of throw...
NFL
FanSided

Broncos give away golden opportunity in Kansas City

The Denver Broncos fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in disappointing fashion on Sunday Night Football. The Broncos drop to 6-6 on the season and their playoff chances took a big hit in the process. They didn’t even play a bad game, but there were too many mistakes to overcome.
NFL
thednvr.com

The Broncos did what they wanted — and they still got squashed in Kansas City

The result? A 12th-straight loss to the Chiefs and a familiar, sad feeling for the Broncos. Andrew Mason has covered the NFL for 22 seasons and the Broncos for 17. Over the years, he has contributed Broncos content to CBS Sports, The Sporting News, The New York Times and the Broncos' official website. He also worked three seasons with NFL.com and two years with the Carolina Panthers' official site. He is the author of "Tales from the Denver Broncos Sideline" and he lives in Denver with his wife and daughter.
NFL
The Gazette

Woody Paige: Broncos must end 'Curse of Kansas City Chiefs'

The Bowlen Family Trust does not own the Broncos. The Chiefs do. If the Broncos want to be something rather than nothing, they must end The Curse of the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night. There is a conduit. The Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium is the Broncos’ Error-Headed Stadium. Not only have...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy