Police say 3 men shot in Westport district; 1 later dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are looking for a shooter or shooters after three men were shot in the city’s Westport Entertainment District early Monday, and one later died at a hospital.

Officers working off-duty in the district heard multiple gunshots fired just after 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Within seconds, a man ran up to the officers saying he had been shot.

Other officers found a second victim around the same time, and medics rushed that man to a hospital. Police said a third man who had been shot during the same incident was taken to a hospital by a private car.

One of the victims died a short time later from his injuries. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims and have not announced any arrests.