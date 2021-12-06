ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Police say 3 men shot in Westport district; 1 later dies

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are looking for a shooter or shooters after three men were shot in the city’s Westport Entertainment District early Monday, and one later died at a hospital.

Officers working off-duty in the district heard multiple gunshots fired just after 2:30 a.m., police said in a news release. Within seconds, a man ran up to the officers saying he had been shot.

Other officers found a second victim around the same time, and medics rushed that man to a hospital. Police said a third man who had been shot during the same incident was taken to a hospital by a private car.

One of the victims died a short time later from his injuries. Police did not immediately release the names of the victims and have not announced any arrests.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Missouri woman convicted of killing snake breeder husband

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A woman shot and killed her husband at his snake breeding business in mid-Missouri, a jury decided Thursday. Lynlee Renick was convicted in Boone County of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the June 2017 death of her husband, Ben Renick, who bred rare and exotic snakes at his business in New Florence.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

Patrol charges N. Carolina school bus driver with DWI

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school bus driver was charged on Thursday with driving while impaired after she took students to elementary school, according to the N.C. State Highway Patrol. The patrol said troopers responding to a call from the school resource officer at Union Elementary School...
SHELBY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Westport#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

676K+
Followers
359K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy