ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

USD/CAD remains depressed below 1.2800 mark, downside seems cushioned

By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD/CAD witnessed a corrective pullback on Monday amid a pickup in crude oil prices. Rising Fed rate hike bets continued underpinning the USD and helped limit the downside. The fundamental backdrop supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying. The USD/CAD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

USD Weakened As Optimism Remains

The USD tended to weaken against a number of its counterparts yesterday as markets tended to show some optimism about the Omicron variant of the pandemic and its effects on the global economy yet uncertainty is still present. It’s characteristic how US stockmarkets sent out mixed signals amidst low volatility which underscored the situation of the markets yesterday. On the other hand safe havens such as JPY tended to remain in the retreat as they suffered even greater safe haven outflows, while commodity currency AUD capitalized some gains, while TRY marked new losses as Turkish President Erdogan supported low rates again. Overall we may see this switching between optimism and pessimism about the new variant to continue to affect the market’s fundamentally in the coming days leading safe havens and riskier currencies in different directions. Today we note the release of the weekly initial jobless claims figure, especially after the release of the disappointing NFP figure for November last Friday in order to get a sense on whether the US employment market continues to tighten.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: US Dollar Stabilizing Against Loonie

The US dollar went back and forth on Wednesday as we are hanging around the 1.2650 handle. This is a market that continues to see a lot of interest in the 50 day EMA sitting just below, and has its typical correlation to the crude oil market that you should be paying attention to. However, that does not necessarily mean that the Canadian dollar absolutely has to have the crude oil market move it, and it does not always have the most positive of correlations. With that being the case, I think the market continues to see a lot of noisy behavior but I think given enough time we will probably have this market looking more likely than not to recover, even if we do not have oil interference.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Cad#Usd#Usd Cad#Rising Fed#North American#Omicron#Us Treasury
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to remain under pressure while below 1.1380 – OCBC

The EUR/USD reversed its downside drift and edged higher through the 1.1300 support. However, the recovery in EUR/USD has lost legs just as the pair now inches lower towards 1.1300. Economists at OCBC expect EUR/USD to continue moving downward. “Expect firmer resistance towards 1.1380. A breach of that level may...
CURRENCIES
babypips.com

Daily Forex News and Watchlist: USD/CAD

Not a lot of top-tier reports scheduled today but a weekly jobless claims report from the U.S. just might confirm a short-term reversal for USD/CAD. Before moving on, ICYMI, yesterday’s watchlist looked at CAD/JPY’s flag formation ahead of the BOC’s decision. Be sure to check out if it’s still a valid play!
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.3200 mark, not out of the woods yet

GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Thursday and was pressured by a combination of factors. Reduced BoE rate hike bets, Brexit woes continued acting as a headwind for the British pound. A softer risk tone benefited the safe-haven greenback and also contributed to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair remained on...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD bulls steping in and eye correction towards 61.8% golden ratio

USD/CAD bulls looking for a significant correction in the days ahead. Hourly inverse H&S is compelling in USD/CAD, eyes on daily 61.8% Fibo. US CPI is the next key event following BoC and ahead of Fed next week. USD/CAD popped and stopped overnight as the Bank of Canada left interest...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD inches back closer to 1.2700 mark amid retreating oil prices, stronger USD

USD/CAD gained positive traction on Thursday and built on the overnight bounce a multi-week low. Retreating oil prices undermined the loonie and provided a modest lift amid a modest USD strength. Hawkish Fed expectations, rising US bond yields, cautious market mood all benefitted the greenback. The USD/CAD pair continued scaling...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Decline Reaches Below 1.2650

The USD/CAD currency exchange rate’s decline eventually found and confirmed as support the 1.2632/1.2635 zone. On Wednesday morning, the currency pair retraced back up and found resistance in the weekly S2 simple pivot point at 1.2662. If the currency pair breaks the resistance of the weekly S2 simple pivot...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Rebound remains capped below 21-DMA

EUR/USD rises for the first time in three days but 21-DMA offers stiff resistance. Falling Treasury yields keep EUR bulls hopeful amid a quiet session. The EUR bulls need to defend the 1.1232 support on the daily sticks. EUR/USD is attempting a bounce from weekly lows of 1.1227, although sellers...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: USD/CAD, Gold

USD/CAD is heading higher after falling for 2 straight sessions. The pair tumbled 1.5% at the start of the week on the back of a stronger CAD as oil prices rallied 8%. Oil is edging lower today, pulling the loonie lower. Attention now turns to the BoC. The BoC is...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD Analysis: Slide below 1.3200 mark remains a distinct possibility

GBP/USD gains some positive traction on Tuesday, albeit struggling to capitalize on the move. Hawkish Fed expectations acted as a tailwind for the USD and capped gains amid Brexit woes. The set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for an extension of the downtrend. The GBP/USD pair built on the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD drops to over one-week low, further below 1.2700 amid rallying oil prices

USD/CAD witnessed heavy selling for the second successive day on Tuesday. Rallying oil prices underpinned the loonie and exerted pressure on the pair. A stronger USD did little to impress bullish traders or stall the ongoing slide. The USD/CAD pair continued drifting lower through the mid-European session and dropped to...
MARKETS
DailyFx

USD/CAD Technical Outlook: More Downside Likely

USD/CAD found resistance to be too much to break on through. Strong short-term bearish momentum has more downside in focus. As USD/CAD kept trying to push through the area just over 12800, it was a bit of a struggle trying to figure out what would happen next. The thinking was a strong break through resistance in the low 12800s would get USD/CAD in gear towards the 12950 level.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy