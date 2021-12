Tommy Fury has shared the x-ray of his broken rib that has forced him to pull out of his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul. Fury had been vocal about the fact that he would be able to beat Paul with ease and his half-brother in the heavyweight champ of the world in Tyson Fury even said Tommy would win with broken ribs and a hand tied behind his back. With that, Paul was frustrated to hear the news that the Englishman was forced to pull out.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO