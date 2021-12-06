Police investigate fatal shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A man has been shot and killed in Lawrence and a 19-year-old suspect is in custody, authorities said.

Officers responded to Crosby Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired, police said in a statement posted on social media. Responding units found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified Monday as Jeffrey Ruiz, 21, of Lowell.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and EMTs and then was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died, police said.

Local and state police on Monday morning arrested Josef Guillen, 19, of Lawrence, at his home. He is expected to be arraigned later in the day in Lawrence District Court on a murder charge. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

The investigation is ongoing but police said the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence. No possible motive was disclosed.